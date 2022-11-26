The set of tigers is on vacation and the following week they must report to carry out the corresponding medical tests.
For now, here we present you with the most relevant news from the feline group: Tigres joins Rayados, another possible casualty. Diego Cocca ‘saves’ a player who was about to leave and more.
Another possible casualty
Another of the players who is nothing away from leaving the university club is the Brazilian raphael desouza. ‘Carioca’ is no longer comfortable with the team, which is why he has requested his departure.
The group has not looked for him to renew his contract, and the midfielder has no intention of negotiating either, so his departure is imminent.
Now, the first reports report that his next destination would be in Brazil or in Arab football,
Tigres and Rayados join forces
One of the most violent states in the country against women is Nuevo León. That is why the two most representative clubs in the region decided to join forces with the government to eradicate mistreatment of women.
In commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenboth clubs took the opportunity to create a campaign that imposes awareness to avoid these situations.
Diego Cocca ‘rescues’ a player who was on his way out
On the other hand, with the arrival of coach Diego Cocca to the bench after the dismissal of helmsman Miguel Herrera, one of the players who was saved from leaving the feline institution was Luis Quinones.
The striker had a foot and a half out of Tigres, however, the Argentine strategist has decided to keep him in his squad ahead of the start of Clausura 2023.
“Diego Cocca stopped Luis Quiñones from leaving for the moment! The Colombian had a foot and a half out, but the Argentine and his coaching staff want to work with him. Hopefully we’ll see his best version”wrote the journalist Maldonado Hair.
Gignac celebrates Ochoa’s save
The star of the Tigers team, André-Pierre Gignaccelebrated goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s save on Robert Lewandowski’s penalty shot, this in El Tri’s debut in the World Cup.
It was through his Instagram stories where the French forward praised Paco Memo, writing: ‘For those who criticized wey’.
