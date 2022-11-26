For now, here we present you with the most relevant news from the feline group: Tigres joins Rayados, another possible casualty. Diego Cocca ‘saves’ a player who was about to leave and more.

Tigres does not make contact to renew, and Rafael Carioca decides to listen to offers from Botafogo and the Arab club Contract goes to June 2023 and, from January, I can assign a pre-contract. Source: InformativoMX Online pic.twitter.com/5P1OjhIUl9 — Canal do Manel 🔥 Botafogo (@CanalDoManel_) November 25, 2022

The group has not looked for him to renew his contract, and the midfielder has no intention of negotiating either, so his departure is imminent.

Now, the first reports report that his next destination would be in Brazil or in Arab football,

🟣 We team up with the Government of Nuevo León to eradicate violence against women. #25N pic.twitter.com/GtMsO7xuRa — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) November 25, 2022

In commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenboth clubs took the opportunity to create a campaign that imposes awareness to avoid these situations.

Diego Cocca stopped the departure of Luis Quiñones for the moment! The Colombian had a foot and a half outside, but the Argentine and his coaching staff want to work with him. Hopefully we see the best version of him. Return of Julián Quiñones? I don’t know who invented that mafufada! There was never anything. — Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) November 25, 2022

The striker had a foot and a half out of Tigres, however, the Argentine strategist has decided to keep him in his squad ahead of the start of Clausura 2023.

Gignac is more Mexican than many @10APG “For those who criticized wey” pic.twitter.com/RFqzKnSSzO – Gallito🐓 (Bets) (@GallitoVip) November 22, 2022

It was through his Instagram stories where the French forward praised Paco Memo, writing: ‘For those who criticized wey’.