The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, has already begun, however, Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 13 to register foreign or national soccer players who play outside of Aztec football.
Here the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors of the A2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After returning to Toluca after having been with Cruz Azul for the last semester, the Ecuadorian striker will continue his career with the CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria. He arrives on a one-year loan with an option to buy from the Red Devils, who own his pass.
He Toluca reached an agreement with the Inter de Milan by the Argentine striker, who arrives for five million euros plus variables. The last championship was on loan with the Tiger of his country.
Finally, Necaxa took over the services of the Argentine goalkeeper from Defense and Justice. The operation was a final transfer for 50 percent of the letter.
The 23-year-old midfielder leaves Rayados behind to return to Xolos, after seeing more action with stripe2 in the expansion league.
Pumas finally closed the defender, who arrives from the Elche from Spain. The Argentine was officially announced in networks and has European experience after having also defended the Ajax Amsterdam, Alaves, crotone and anderlecht.
This Saturday, July 1, the Uruguayan became a free agent upon completing his contract with the Celta Vigo from Spain. Thanks to that, he said goodbye to Bravos de Juárez and will now sign with cougars for two years, with the option to extend to one more.
This Saturday, the sports president of Chivas, the Spanish Fernando Hierroannounced the four reinforcements of the tapatio of the expansion league. Leo comes from the Recreational Grenada of Spain, while Zamora It comes from Leon.
On their social networks, Atlético San Luis announced the signing of the Mexican midfielder, from the Spanish Union From Chile. This will be the first experience of the Aztec in the MX League.
Although it was practically a fact that the Venezuelan would be acquired by the Saints of Brazil, in the end it will not happen because the player committed an indiscipline. According to the Brazilian press, the midfielder did not want to participate in an activity with the substitutes on Thursday the 29th, and on Friday, his birthday, he was told that due to his refusal he would not have any activity over the weekend, so he did not finish training and went home, angering the coaching staff. Thanks to this, the fish He has already asked his legal department about the possibility of reversing the agreement with Tigres, owner of his pass.
The Chilean did not even appear on the Puebla bench, so he is closer to Colo Colo of his country. Now all that remains is to wait for the official announcement of the Cacique so that the midfielder says goodbye completely to the MX League.
The Colombian became Atlas’ fourth reinforcement for the tournament, reaching a one-year loan. The steering wheel comes from the Envigado of his country and it is expected that he only pass the medical exams to be able to make the transfer official.
The striker did not renew with him Sporting Kansas Cityso you could negotiate with Chivas either Blue Cross, although the latter is not so convinced. However, a new suitor came out for the Tamaulipas and it is about the Los Angeles Galaxy, who already asked about his situation. The Tigre youth squad ends his contract on December 1 and from now on he can set up a pre-contract with another club.
striped He asked about the national team, however, he thanked them because his interest is to stay in Europe. This happened after the Seville he made all of his transferable players.
He Toluca He sent an offer for the Uruguayan, however, striped he rejected the offer. However, the scarlet box is willing to let the striker go as long as the royals improve the offer.
The Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur announced that the América striker is of interest to several clubs in the Saudi Professional League. However, there is no response from those from Coapa or La Bomba.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #Stove #Football #news #heading #Liga #A2023 #Aguirre #Tecatito #Zapata #Galdames #Unsain
Leave a Reply