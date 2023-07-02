Yeferson Soteldo was removed from Santos FC. He was left out of the squad for tomorrow’s game due to indiscipline.

He refused to train yesterday because it was his birthday. The guy thinks he’s a star and hasn’t won anything. What Arango said every day takes more force. pic.twitter.com/wR2pqzlI0P

– Aranguismo (@ aranguismo18) July 1, 2023