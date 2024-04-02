You have until 5pm UK time to get your hands on Content Warning – the Lethal Company-style co-op horror game that tasks players with filming their friends doing scary things to “become SpöökTube famous” – for free.

Content Warning surprise launched yesterday, 1st April, with a not to be sniffed at 100 percent off for the first 24 hours. This is all to give as many people as possible a chance to play the game, publisher Landfall said.

“Every year for April 1st aka Landfall Day we do something special,” it wrote on Steam. “This year we're releasing Content Warning for free for anyone who downloads it between now 9am PT and 9am PT tomorrow April 2nd.” That's 5pm here in Blighty.

Content Warning has already proven incredibly popular, with player numbers on Steam steadily rising. At the time of writing, there are 194,040 in-game wannabe content creators doing what they can to make it big online.

But, it's not just because the game is currently free to keep that has made it so popular (although I am sure that has helped). Content Warning currently has swathes of rave reviews, with an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' average rating on Steam.

“A co-op horror game where death is actually fun and rewarding because your demise will be part of a funny miniature story that you created with your friends. Only game of its kind that I've actually liked,” reads one such Steam review .

Another adds: “Friend got grabbed but we went viral. 10/10.” I mean, worth it, right?

If this sounds like your thing, you can check it out for yourself via Content Warning's Steam page here.



Image credit: Steam/Eurogamer

After 5pm UK time today, Content Warning will cost £6.69 / $7.99.

But while this April Fools' Day post was the real deal, many other developers and publishers also released a series of jokes to commemorate the first of the month. You can check out this year's best video game-related April Fools' Day posts from Elden Ring to Sonic here.