Sega has released another round of fixes for Sonic Origins – the publisher’s disappointing collection of classic Sonic platformers – this time taking aim at Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s troublesome Tails AI.

Sonic Origins was, to put it politely, a bit of a mess when it launched earlier this year, and was plagued by enough presentational and technical issues – as extensively documented by Digital Foundry’s John Linneman – that its developer publicly hit out at Sega, saying it was “very unhappy” at the state the game had been launched in.

Since then, Sega has been working to fix some of Origins’ more egregious problems, and its latest patch – officially known as update 1.04 – leads with an attempt to remedy a widely reported AI issue that would repeatedly cause Tails to go off-screen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, unable to rejoin the action.

Beyond that, patch 1.04 promises a number of other miscellaneous bug fixes, plus corrections to various mislabelled soundtrack names in the museum, and an update to the Blue Sphere music that should now make it play at the correct speed.

1.04 isn’t all bug fixes however; it also makes a number of new Sonic Mania codes compatible with Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s sound test feature, as detailed by TheOcelot01 on Twitter:

6214 – disables Super Sonic music

19790811 – turns all enemies into squirrels “Ricky” when defeated

19921124 – infinite continues (works in Classic mode)

20170815 – fly while Super Sonic (Egg Reverie Movement)

19930923 – activates Super Peel-Out

47891 – turns all item boxes into question mark item boxes so what you get is random

19910623 – changes flame, bubble, and lightning item boxes into Sonic 2 shields

00000000 – removes all rings, item boxes, and special stage rings

19940202 – changes title screen and zone title cards to “Sonic The Hedgehog 3”, removing “& Knuckles”

19900306 – turns all Badniks into the penguin Badnik from Ice Cap

32160 – gives Sonic drop dash and insta-shield in Competition mode, gives normal one-player mode physics in Competition mode, allows Knuckles to glide in Competition mode

Sonic Origins’ 1.04 update is available now on all platforms.