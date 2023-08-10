The beginning of the big European leagues is approaching and most teams consider the transfer market closed, but there are still some players whose destiny could change these days. These are the latest news on the transfer market in Serie A:
Except for Fiorentina, the future of Sofyan Amrabat has already passed through half of Europe. The Moroccan midfielder caused a sensation at the World Cup in Qatar and after interest from FC Barcelona and Manchester United, Juventus is now the last team to be interested.
Arriving at Atalanta in the summer of 2021, Koopmeiners has become one of the best midfielders in Serie A. Adding 10 goals and 4 assists last season, the player wants to join the Neapolitan team, Atalanta rejects the departure of his star, free agent in 2025.
Manchester United has already found a goalkeeper for the next few years, but Inter Milan has had to go to the emergency market to cover this sensitive loss. The Swiss signs until 2026 in exchange for 6 million euros.
The Italian striker returns to Italy after a season at West Ham that has fallen short of expectations. The operation has been closed after paying €25 + €5M to West Ham for one of the most persecuted players by Serie A clubs. He has already moved more than €60 million in the last two summer markets.
“Because of what Inter has done for him, we expected a different type of behavior as a professional and as a man. He has the right to go to the team he wants, it would be missing more, but it was enough to say it in time”declared Zanetti, now vice president of Inter, upon learning of his intentions to sign for Juventus.
