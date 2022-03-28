The Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX has not yet ended, but rumors have already begun to sound for the next transfer market for the Apertura 2022.
Here are some of them:
Again there is talk about the money problems that Pumas has and for that reason they would have to let go of two of their most important pieces.
The high salary of the goalkeeper and the value of the side would make them be sold to Bravos de Juárez, since they are of interest to the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti.
However, from inside the National University they have come out to say that they have no plans to let go of felling and that they are thinking of keeping it longer.
In the case of Waiterhis off-field problems have made the blue-and-white directive analyze giving him a release now that his value is high and they can take advantage of it.
As has happened in recent years, the Chilean’s name is again linked to America, the club where he wants to play, as has been stated several times.
With the change that the Coapa team will experience in the middle of the year, now the dream could come true, since The king will not renew with him Inter de Milan.
The midfielder receives a salary of 6.5 million euros net per season with the Italian team. He could arrive as a free agent, facilitating everything for the people of the capital.
The Brazilian has sounded strong to take the reins of the Eaglessince it is mentioned that he could leave Juarez finishing the semester.
Thanks to its winning trajectory, the azulcrema board would be delighted to take over the services of the tuka, who has already spoken about this possibility. It would only be necessary to see if she really says goodbye to braves finishing the tournament, after a bad campaign.
When discussing the possibility that Ferretti become helmsman Americathe club would take advantage so that tuka convinced some players to accompany him on his new adventure.
After being under the command of the South American in Tigres, the three footballers could let their wings grow, especially the mosquito and Countsince the two end contract in this 2022.
On the other hand, the Colombian has always been in the observation of the Americathanks to its constant overflows.
Bolavip He announced that the Ecuadorian does not feel comfortable in Cruz Azul, since he is not an undisputed starter.
However, the sky-blue directive has not given it the green light, since it can no longer be reinforced for this championship.
It seems that Gru still unable to reach an agreement with Chivas and that could open the doors to other teams.
In the past there was talk of Rayados, but now the interest would come from Machinewho would be looking to reinforce his attack.
The Olympic champion ends his contract with the Guadalajara in the month of December, in addition to the fact that both the La Noria group and others would offer him a higher salary.
Thanks to the bad semester that Toluca is experiencing, the board would have planned to let the Argentine go free.
His contract ends on June 30, 2022 and so far there has been no interest in renewing his bond.
In addition to this, a few days ago he had a strong encounter with fans who criticized him for his poor performance.
