Sunday, October 23, 2022
Latest rumors and transfer news: Bellingham, Asensio, Jorginho, etc.

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
0

The transfer market is inactive because the new window will not open until January, but the technical secretaries of the big clubs are working to prepare the next transfer period.

Let’s go with the news and rumors of today’s transfers.

Ayoze Perez

Ayoze Perez/Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Canarian striker from Leicester does not enjoy minutes and from January he will be able to negotiate his signing at zero cost with any team. Several LaLiga teams, especially Betis, want to advance to convince the player to return to Spain.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-GENOA-AC MILAN

Kalulu/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The Parisians want to sign a central defender who serves to give generational relief to the veteran defenders of the team, and one of the chosen options would be Kalulu, a Milan defender who has established himself as a starter in the team. As he is not armored, PSG can get his services for a reasonable amount if they can convince him.

FCSB v FC Saburtalo - UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round Second Leg

Giorgi Gocholeishvili/Vasile Mihai-Antonio/GettyImages

After the great performance of Mamardashvilli as a goalkeeper in the team, Gatusso’s Valencia would be looking for a midfielder to strengthen themselves in January and they would have noticed Giorgi Gocholeishvili, 21 years old and who could leave Saburtalo for only 600,000 euros.

Victor Osimen

Osimhen/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Despite the fact that the Italian team would have put a very high starting price on him, several Premier teams would be willing to pay 100 million euros for the Nigerian striker. Arsenal and Manchester United would be the teams that would be fighting to get the services of the 23-year-old player.

Marco Asensio

Asensio / Socrates Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid failed to sell him for a reasonable amount last summer and from January the Spaniard will be a free agent, so many teams have been interested in him. The whites hope to renew him, but his secondary role in the team would throw everything back. One of the teams interested in the player would be Barça, who see in Asensio a very profitable player for the style that the Catalans practice.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

The Georgian is one of the jewels of world football, all the teams want him, and how could it be otherwise, Real Madrid is one of them. The Neapolitans are looking to offer him a renewal to increase his termination clause, but the Whites could convince him to decline and end up moving to Madrid next season.

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart – Bundesliga / Lars Baron/GettyImages

The English jewel continues at a high level, becoming leader of Borussia at just 19 years old, so Real Madrid would be willing to do anything to get his services, knowing that he will be one of the great players in the next decade. It is expected that there will be a big auction for Bellingham so we will see if it is finally the whites who take it, what is not in doubt is that the signing will exceed 100 million euros.

