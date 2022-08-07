The teams are still looking for reinforcements for their squads in the transfer market, here we leave you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market today, August 7.
as it progresses Il Corriere dello SportPSG is in talks with Napoli for Fabian Ruiz, the talks are very advanced and could be closed in the next few days.
The player who already played the second half of last year in the yellow entity finally remains in property in Cádiz until the 2026 season, as the Andalusian club has made it known
Finally, Isco will continue in LaLiga, he will do so in Sevilla, as the Seville club has announced through its official media. The player will sign for the next two seasons.
Inter Milan is looking for a central guarantee and according to reports Il Corriere dello Sportthe name of Francesco Acerbi likes in the offices of the Italian team.
According to information from Mirrorthe Manchester United board intends to hire Leroy Sané for their entity, in the event that Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.
The striker who scored 14 goals last season in Serie A has aroused the interest of clubs like Juventus and now, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has also piqued the interest of United. The player would welcome a return to the Premier League.
According to Sky Sports, Alex Meret could be the heir to the Leicester City goal after Schmeichel left the club for Nice.
Sky Sports reports that RB Liepzig is the club that is best placed to take over the services of Chelsea striker Timo Werner, the German club is working for the player to arrive on loan with an option to buy.
From Seville they are still looking for a replacement for Koundé and from Turkey they point out that the Danish, Victor Nelsson, has already done it with the Seville club
After the fateful news of Haller, Anthony Modeste will be the new Borussia Dortmund striker, the player will arrive around four or six million euros.
