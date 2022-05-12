These are the latest rumors and news that we have in the Bundesliga transfer market. It can be a very hot summer in Germany:
He has been one of the central defenders of the season in the Bundesliga and Borussia has beaten Bayern to it. The center-back will join the bees this summer for only €20M. Also remember that Niklas Sule will leave Bayern to join Dortmund. They have reinforced very well in defense.
Bayern Munich is looking to expand its wardrobe. With Lucas Hernández already established as a central defender in the team, they are looking for a winger who will fight Alphonso Davies for the position. The Croatian likes a lot in Munich and could join this summer.
The player will arrive for €38M and will sign with Dortmund until 2027. After the departure of Haaland they have not been slow to move in the market to get a replacement of guarantees. The player knows that the best place to train is Borussia.
Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich, confirmed the incorporation of the Moroccan winger Noussair Mazraoui: “We are very happy that Mazraoui has decided to join us for the next few years.”
Robert will force his way out. The Pole has found out that Bayern fought until the last week for the signing of Haaland and it has not been good for him. The player does not feel valued and will force him out this summer. Haaland’s spokesman sees him at Barcelona.
