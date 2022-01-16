The winter transfer market has reached its halfway point and here we have the latest news and market rumours, from Mo Salah’s claims to the unexpected turn that Diego Costa’s career could take.
Salah’s renewal seems complicated. The player asks for a salary of 400,000 euros per week and believes that his demands are not excessive. His agent is using the cases of Cristiano charging 500,000 a week or De Bruyne charging 400,000 to justify the figures the Egyptian is asking for. Liverpool for the moment has flatly refused.
We have been counting the last few weeks that Juventus was the one who delayed the signing because they did not want to give the Argentine the requests that he had offered. The player is more out of Juventus than ever and clubs like Antonio Conte’s Spurs have already let him know. These have been the last statements of the jewel: “Renovation? There have been many things I’d rather not mention…”
The player would have asked for €200M for the next 5 seasons plus a signing bonus of €20M. Barcelona considers it blackmail and Alemany has warned that there will be consequences. Everything indicates that Ousmane would have played his last game with the Barcelona shirt against Madrid last Wednesday. The options being considered are an imminent transfer or giving him the letter of freedom, since Xavi is not considering leaving a player for 6 months in the stands.
The player has offers throughout the European continent, but he is clear that where he wants to return is to the Premier League. According to the Daily Mail, several English teams would have put a contract on the table and the signing could take place this week. The team with which he will sign is still unknown.
After starting the season on the wrong foot and failing to score goals, several media outlets pointed to the departure of the Spaniard in this same winter market. But Adama is one of those who talk on the field, and he helped his team with the victory against Sputhampton. He scored his first goal of the season in the Premier and has made it clear that he only thinks of the Wolves.
The player and the club are doomed to understand each other and the negotiations are quite advanced, this is what the German goalkeeper said: “Bayern is an exceptional club, we made history during my time here and we keep trying. Of course I want to be part of that.” So the deal will close in the next few weeks.
Rangnick made it clear at a press conference: “Anthony Martial didn’t want to be in the team, he would have been in the team normally but he didn’t want to and that was the reason he didn’t travel with us.”.
But the player responded on his social networks: “I will never refuse to play a match with him. Man Utd. I’ve been here seven years and I never disrespected him and I will never disrespect the club and the fans.” The relationship between the coach and the player is broken and Barcelona and Atlético are interested in the striker.
Operation Arthur seems to have turned 180 degrees. Juvenuts have made it clear to Arsenal that their player will only leave if Thomas Partey enters the operation. Arteta considers that he has been a fundamental player for the team since he joined Atlético de Madrid and does not want him to leave, which is why the negotiations are at an impasse.
Diego is currently without a team and that makes the transfer market revolutionize. According to what they point out from Brazil, the player would be in Arsenal’s orbit, although he has not yet received an offer as such. The main thing for Arsenal would be Vlahovic and Costa would be in the bedroom. In addition, Cádiz and Benfica have contacted those around them to find out about their situation.
They have only won one of their last 13 games and the board and the fans can’t take it anymore. The relationship with several players is not good at all and his replacement could be Nuno. They already tried to sign him last summer and he opted for Spurs, now he is without a team and Everton are optimistic about his arrival.
