Let’s go with the news and rumors of transfers today:
Vitaliy Mykolenko is one of those chosen by the English team to reinforce the left side. According to Fabrizio Romano, this signing could take place in the winter market looking for the Liverpool club to get closer to European positions.
Arsenal are in a good moment. For the first time in a long time they are in Champions League positions, and Arteta is the great architect. The Spanish coach would have thought of Arthur for the midfield gunner, and Juve could facilitate the exit.
The Uruguayan forward could leave this winter market in search of minutes. But given the great possibility of joining Barça, Cavani would have rejected a good offer from Boca Juniors.
The spoiled child of the Spurs has ended up not convincing. Tottenham believe that Delle Alli is not going to explode and could sell him for money to strengthen the team. PSG was interested in his assignment last summer, so the Englishman has a large market.
Ferran is very interested in playing for Barça and the Blaugrana team in his signing. City would let him out for an amount close to 40 million, but Barça must first make money with Coutinho.
The FIorentina forward is one of the most desired players on the market, so it is estimated that he will leave the team viola by a large amount. One of those that would have joined the bid is Newcastle who are looking to build a great project.
The Chelsea midfielder does not have the desired minutes in the London team and would see well a transfer to Mourinho’s Roma, who seek to build a team tailored to the Portuguese coach.
The Belgian striker is not happy at Real Madrid, as the injuries have weighed him down too much. Hazard would seek to change of scene to regain his level and think of Chelsea, where he offered his best level. The blues would await him with open arms, as he is a legend there.
#Latest #rumors #news #transfer #market #Ferran #Hazard #Arthur
