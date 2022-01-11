When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, River Plate is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season has already closed with the conquest of the Champions Trophy, there are already names that will become reinforcements or simple summer novels.
The Millionaire He is in a moment of happiness: he could not with the Copa Libertadores but he was champion of the Professional League and the continuity of his greatest pillar was ensured Marcelo Gallardo.
From this moment, they begin to shuffle Exits, interests and registrations. Let’s review!
The midfielder emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry left Austin and became the first booster River Plate for next season.
It was one of the priorities requested by Marcelo Gallardo. He comes from playing the MLS in 2020/21: 31 games played, 2 goals and one assist. They will seek to enhance it.
The central defender emerged from the River Plate quarry, who lived closely the descent to the second category and the resurrection in 2012, returns with the desire to be part of the Era Dorada by Marcelo Gallardo and change your history at the club.
It comes from Inter Miami, at 29, and signed a contract until December 2023. Last season he played 30 games and gave 3 assists.
Mammana He rescinded the contract with Zenit of Russia and rejected millionaire offers from Brazil to satisfy his desire to return to River Plate. Yesterday morning he signed his signature until 2023 and finally became a reinforcement.
The defender, from 25 years, He played 5 matches out of 22 possible in the last season. Gallardo will have to recover it physically and the player could be considered again for the Selection if he returns to his level.
The 23-year-old Colombian is wanted by the National of Uruguay for the next Copa Libertadores. From the Millionaire, they do not see with bad eyes the possibility of yielding it but they threw as the first counter offer a high position. Will Carrasca cross the Charco to pull his things?
Due to River’s institutional policy since the arrival of Jorge Brito to the presidency, Benjamin Rolheiser and Fabrizio Angileri They did not travel to the preseason in San Martín de los Andes for continuing without renewing their respective ties that expire on June 30, 2022.
In the course of the week, the situation would be resolved and both players would join the squad.
