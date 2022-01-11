Welcome to River, Tomás! ? From @AustinFC, Tomás Pochettino joins River for the new season ⚪? ⚪ pic.twitter.com/cWgP6cqAEh – River Plate (@RiverPlate) January 10, 2022

It was one of the priorities requested by Marcelo Gallardo. He comes from playing the MLS in 2020/21: 31 games played, 2 goals and one assist. They will seek to enhance it.

✍ Leandro González Pirez, from @InterMiamiCF, He signed his contract today and puts on the Sacred Mantle again. Welcome! ⚪❤⚪ pic.twitter.com/B3wDY3OrNj – River Plate (@RiverPlate) January 10, 2022

It comes from Inter Miami, at 29, and signed a contract until December 2023. Last season he played 30 games and gave 3 assists.

The defender, from 25 years, He played 5 matches out of 22 possible in the last season. Gallardo will have to recover it physically and the player could be considered again for the Selection if he returns to his level.

BAD NEWS FOR GALLARDO ❌ Fabrizio Angileri and Benjamín Rollheiser did not travel to San Martín de Los Andes because they did not arrange their renewal with the club. pic.twitter.com/dKHe3Z6dQS – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) January 10, 2022

In the course of the week, the situation would be resolved and both players would join the squad.