When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, River Plate is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the end of the season is approaching – only the Champions Trophy dispute remains – the first names already appear.
The Millionaire He is in a moment of happiness: he could not with the Copa Libertadores but he was champion of the Professional League and the continuity of his greatest pillar was ensured Marcelo Gallardo.
From this moment, they begin to shuffle Exits, interests and registrations. Let’s review!
In mid-2022, Rolheiser, Zuculini and Angileri They end their contract and could negotiate their contract with another club from January. In River, they are cautious with respect to its continuity. What will happen?
In pursuit of continuing to look for projects of essential players in his team, Gallardo looked up to Rosario and found a good option in a left lane full of uncertainty. We talk about Lautaro Blanco, 1999 category lane from Rosario Central. In the 2021/22 Professional League, he registered 22 games and 7 assists. Lotrai.
Given the concrete possibility that Fabrizio Angileri leaves the institution, in River they already have the immediate alternative to replace him. Is about Milton valenzuela, a 23-year-old Newell’s surgeon who currently works for the Columbus Crew.
The unforgettable Colombian player for River Plate fans, for his great goal in the 2018 Libertadores final against Boca, continues with the winks through social networks, hinting that he is one step away from returning. Subtract the signature.
Another of the footballers who wants to return from Old continent and with only 25 years is Emanuel Mammana, player emerged from the River Plate quarry, former Argentine National Team and who currently plays for Sochi in Russia. “I declined offers to have the chance to return”, said the defender. Will Gallardo want it?
