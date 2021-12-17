When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, Boca Juniors is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the closing of the season is approaching, the first names are already appearing.
The Xeneize Directed by Sebastián Battaglia, he is in a moment of emptiness: he failed to establish himself in the Professional League, he entered the 2022 Copa Libertadores through the window and the only conquest was the Argentine Cup.
For that reason, he needs additions to the squad for when the titles are at stake and to keep the manager’s possibility of the rotation. Some rumors that surfaced recently:
Juan Román Riquelme contacted one of the brothers Rosemary -we talk about Angel– to show your interest in having him in Boca. The forward asked for a few days to evaluate the proposal and respond, but he would not frown upon his arrival in La Ribera with the goal of Qatar 2022. Top.
For a long time, in Boca they have been looking for a midfield patron because it seems that the level of Campuzano, Varela and Rolón has not yet convinced, and for that reason the name of the Chilean who already knows the institution reappears. Yes, Gary Medel: 34 years old, currently a player for Bologna and wore the colors Blue and Gold in 2009-10. They are looking for their exit from Italy.
After the “intoxication” and the confrontation with Kichan Pavón in the middle of the game, Zambrano was no longer a priority in Boca and I could change clubs soon. From Mexico, they assure that Cruz Azul laid eyes on him.
With the possibility of Edison Cavani ruled out by a possible arrival at Barcelona (ESP), the Football Council analyzes a new option for the attacking center. We talk about Paraguayan Gabriel Avalos, 31, who scored 10 goals in the 2021 season with Argentinos Juniors.
In the last week, a new name emerged that is on Boca’s radar due to the possible departure of Carlos Zambrano. Is about Lautaro Gianetti, central defender and captain of Vélez Sarsfield, whose contract expires in June 2022. Are you tempted?
