When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, Boca Juniors is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season ended, the names that will be summer novels already appear
The Xeneize Directed by Sebastián Battaglia, he is in a moment of emptiness: he failed to establish himself in the Professional League, he entered the 2022 Copa Libertadores through the window and the only conquest was the Argentine Cup.
For that reason, he needs additions to the squad for when the titles are at stake and to keep the manager’s possibility of the rotation. Some rumors that surfaced recently:
The defender emerged from Independiente would have already reached a full agreement with his current club Inter Miami and Boca Juniors to become the first reinforcement for the 2022 season.
The board of directors headed by Jorge Ameal and Juan Román Riquelme simply wants to add a option to purchase or purchase part of the pass of the player. Even so, at 27 years old, everything indicates that in the next few hours he will stamp his signature.
Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Boca has -for the moment- with only one option in the center of the area, with Luis Vázquez, and despite this he is not blinded by the return of an old acquaintance.
Walter Bou, for example, must return from the loan and the board of directors together with Sebastián Battaglia would have decided to give him an exit. Defense and Justice, a club where he had great returns, would be willing to pay a succulent sum to get his services. Wouldn’t it deserve an opportunity in La Ribera?
The most important negotiation in the market for Boca Juniors would be the return of Darius Benedetto to the institution. Currently, he plays for Elche and his pass belongs to Olympique de Marseille.
The desire for Pipe They could unblock all kinds of setbacks that appear when acquiring their services again. We remember that it became 45 goals in 76 games when he wore the colors Blue and Gold. The fans are excited.
Mateo Retequi is one of the footballers who returned from his respective loan from Talleres de Córdoba. There, during 2021, he alternated starter and substitute: he played 22 starting matches and scored 6 goals.
Battaglia and the Football Council will hardly give Chapa’s son a chance, who has already received a formal offer from the Tigre Athletic Club. The Matador arrived, kid. Are you leaving again?
The departure of Edwin Cardona from Boca Juniors forces Román Riquelme and the entire Football Council to look for a footballer who treats the ball well: a classic N ° 10.
Thus, in the last hours, the name of Sebastian White, former San Lorenzo and Lanús who did not reach a renewal agreement with Portland Timbers and is a possibility for next season.
Fun fact: the midfielder’s representative is the same as that of DT Battaglia, who would have already given the ‘OK’ for his arrival.
