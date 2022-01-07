The board of directors headed by Jorge Ameal and Juan Román Riquelme simply wants to add a option to purchase or purchase part of the pass of the player. Even so, at 27 years old, everything indicates that in the next few hours he will stamp his signature.

Walter Bou, for example, must return from the loan and the board of directors together with Sebastián Battaglia would have decided to give him an exit. Defense and Justice, a club where he had great returns, would be willing to pay a succulent sum to get his services. Wouldn’t it deserve an opportunity in La Ribera?

The desire for Pipe They could unblock all kinds of setbacks that appear when acquiring their services again. We remember that it became 45 goals in 76 games when he wore the colors Blue and Gold. The fans are excited.

Battaglia and the Football Council will hardly give Chapa’s son a chance, who has already received a formal offer from the Tigre Athletic Club. The Matador arrived, kid. Are you leaving again?

Thus, in the last hours, the name of Sebastian White, former San Lorenzo and Lanús who did not reach a renewal agreement with Portland Timbers and is a possibility for next season.

Fun fact: the midfielder’s representative is the same as that of DT Battaglia, who would have already given the ‘OK’ for his arrival.