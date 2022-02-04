We talk about Facundo Farias, for whom an attempt has already been made but Colón was not interested. In the next few hours, he will offer 100% of Ramón Ábila’s pass and 3 million dollars for the young striker. Does it break the market?

From the Xeneize board, they want the a million dollars of the record is in a single payment and from the Tatengue they seek to do it in installments as happened with Cañete and Diale. Will they reach a good destination?

Erick Bodencer signed his first bond with a duration until 2025.

We remember that the Villa Soldati team rose to the First National last season at the hands of DT Leonardo Lemos.

Wanchope arrived overweight, is injured and threatens in the networks.

The soccer player received an offer from Colón de Santa Fe and wants to leave to feel like a fundamental pillar of a team again. Will he be able to leave? Will the Xeneize retain it?