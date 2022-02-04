When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, Boca Juniors is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season has ended, the names that will be summer novels already appear
The Xeneize Directed by Sebastián Battaglia, he is in a moment of emptiness: he failed to consecrate himself in the Professional League, he entered the 2022 Copa Libertadores through the window and the only conquest was the Argentine Cup.
For that reason, he needs additions to the squad for when the titles are at stake and to keep the DT in the rotation. Some Rumors that recently surfaced:
Boca is not satisfied with the incorporation of Pol Fernández and Darío Benedetto in the attack. Now he goes for everything for the jewel of Argentine soccer.
We talk about Facundo Farias, for whom an attempt has already been made but Colón was not interested. In the next few hours, he will offer 100% of Ramón Ábila’s pass and 3 million dollars for the young striker. Does it break the market?
When everything seemed on track for Boca Juniors to sell 50% of the Enzo Roldan to Unión de Santa Fe, things happened…
From the Xeneize board, they want the a million dollars of the record is in a single payment and from the Tatengue they seek to do it in installments as happened with Cañete and Diale. Will they reach a good destination?
Erick Bodencera youth who signed a contract with Boca in September 2021 and debuted in the atypical double date of the domestic competition against San Lorenzo and Banfield, went on loan to Takes sparks until December in search of becoming a fundamental piece.
We remember that the Villa Soldati team rose to the First National last season at the hands of DT Leonardo Lemos.
Ramon Abilawho returned from playing in Major League Soccer, will not be taken into account in Boca Juniors and made a harsh statement on social networks against the Soccer Council.
The soccer player received an offer from Colón de Santa Fe and wants to leave to feel like a fundamental pillar of a team again. Will he be able to leave? Will the Xeneize retain it?
