When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, Boca Juniors is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season ended, the names that will be summer novels already appear
The Xeneize Directed by Sebastián Battaglia, he is in a moment of emptiness: he failed to establish himself in the Professional League, he entered the 2022 Copa Libertadores through the window and the only conquest was the Argentine Cup.
For that reason, he needs additions to the squad for when the titles are at stake and to keep the manager’s possibility of the rotation. Some rumors that surfaced recently:
The return operation of Dario Benedetto is advancing slowly to reach a successful conclusion. Now the key would be in the representative Bragarnik, who also wishes to Lisandro López and Walter Bou for Defense and Justice or Tijuana de México, clubs where it has shares.
Releasing these two footballers could accelerate the return of Pipa to Xeneize and there would be a happy ending.
Gaston Avila, who had gone on loan to Rosario Central, ended his loan and is already in Boca Juniors doing the preseason under the orders of Sebastián Battaglia.
The footballer became fundamental in the Scoundrel and returns to Xeneize with the possibility of adding minutes of entry into the Copa Libertadores due to the suspensions of Marcos Rojo and Carlos Izquierdoz. The hierarchy remains.
The Peruvian defender is one of the footballers who will not be taken into account by Sebastián Battaglia for next season and for that reason he is looking for a way out.
Al-Nasr from the United Arab Emirates, a club directed by Ramón Díaz, is interested in the services of the international man from Peru. Do you assemble the suitcases?
Villa’s desire to leave the institution does not match his present in the current transfer market. According to the words of Jorge Bermúdez, “So far there is no formal offer” by the footballer.
Therefore, you must continue in Boca Juniors taking into account that your bond expires in December 2024.
The footballer emerged from the quarry of Independiente will stamp the signature in the next few hours and will become the first booster by Boca Juniors.
We remember that the Xeneize has suspended the two starting central markers -we are talking about Marcos Rojo and Carlos Izquierdoz- for the next Copa Libertadores.
He comes from Inter Miami at the age of 27. Welcome!
