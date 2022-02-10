When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, Boca Juniors is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season is about to begin, the last chips are moved before the ball begins to spin.
The Xeneize Directed by Sebastián Battaglia, he is in a moment of emptiness and controversy: he failed to consecrate himself in the Professional League, he entered the Copa Libertadores 2022 through the window, the only conquest was the Argentine Cup and he had controversial exits in the last time.
For that reason, he needs additions to the squad for when the titles are at stake and to keep the DT in the rotation. Some Rumors that recently surfaced:
With the incorporation of Pol Fernández and the presence of already consolidated youth players such as Agustín Almendra, Cristian Medina and Alan Varela within the squad, Ezekiel Fernandez It was not going to take place in the team directed by Sebastián Battaglia.
For that reason, Equi will go on loan without a purchase option until December at Tiger in search of becoming the undisputed headline of the Victoria cast.
We remember that the 19-year-old midfielder is one of the great promises of the Xeneize and has a millionaire clause of 20 green sticks. To play!
The same footballer who played the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Argentine National Team and was valued at 20 million dollars, we are talking about Cristian Pavonseems to have already decided not to renew with Boca Juniors and leave in June.
After so many comings and goings with the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme, Kichan would go to Atletico Mineiro in free condition once their link ends in June.
The worst business in history.
the juvenile Rodrigo Monteswho played 11 games with the Boca Juniors shirt and was Sebastián Battaglia’s starter/weakness in midfield, will go on loan to Central Cordoba for one year and without purchase option.
After several weeks of searching for the third goalkeeper, Boca Juniors closed the incorporation of a young promise from the Metropolitan First B. We talk about Leandro Brey19 years old and from Los Andes, who signed a 5-year contract with the institution.
Despite his youth, he has made 34 starts and was the best goalkeeper -statistically- last season in the category.
That Facundo Farías arrives, that he leaves Ramon Abila… Dozens of alternatives appeared to remove the Cordovan striker from Boca Juniors and finally it was the simplest.
Colon made strength and disbursed 1.5 million dollars for 100% of Wanchope’s pass and became a reinforcement for the 2021/22 season. Roman happy. Falcioni too.
