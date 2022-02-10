When it comes to talking about possible movements in the transfer market, River Plate is one of the clubs that the world watches. Taking into account that the season closed with the conquest of the Champions Trophy and brilliant reinforcements began to appear, names still emerge that will wear or leave La Banda days before the start of the domestic competition.
The Millionaire He is in a moment of happiness: he could not win the Copa Libertadores but he was champion of the Professional League and the continuity of his greatest pillar was assured Marcel Gallardo.
From this moment, they begin to shuffle outflows, interest and discharges. Let’s review!
The great-nephew of Diego Armando Maradona, we talk about Hernan Lopezwill go back on loan from River Plate to Central Cordoba from Santiago del Estero for one year, free of charge and with the option to purchase 50% of the pass.
We remember: the 21-year-old striker suffered a severe ligament injury after his debut at the Millionaire and so far has recorded 12 games and one goal in professionalism. successes kid!
After the talk with Marcelo Gallardo, where he informed him that he would not be taken into account, Christian Ferreira You are about to make a decision about your future. Three teams fight over him.
We talk about Newells, Colon -where he was loaned last season- and now the interest of League of Quito that stomps to stay with the services of the hitch.
Fabrizio Angileriafter weeks of negotiations, he no longer has the possibility of negotiating his renewal with River Plate and in June he will go free in case no offers arrive before the transfer book closes.
So far, the left side had soundings of Saints and Flamengo but no formal proposal. What will happen?
Jorge Carrascalrelegated to so many creative additions in this transfer market, will leave River Plate to CSKA Moscow on loan and with a compulsory purchase option in case of meeting objectives.
The transfer of the Colombian offensive midfielder will be until June and in exchange for 300,000 euros. However, he can stay in Russia: if he plays 50% of the matches, 3 million dollars for 50% of the pass.
The beautiful game cries for the non-adaptation of Carrasca. See you soon.
