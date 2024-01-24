River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, has a complicated outlook just days before the League Cup starts. Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the preseason and now there is an injury to Santiago Simon who will be without playing for at least 30 days, in addition to the absence of Manuel Lanzini, also injured. We review the latest news.
José López, former Argentine forward Lanús, expressly asked the Palmeiras leadership to be able to negotiate with River, since he does not have continuity in the “Verdao” and needs minutes to continue showing himself. Negotiations are reactivated at this time, although they will not be easy.
Rodrigo Villagra trains separately in Talleres: the midfielder that River wants has a promise to sell in the face of a formal offer, so he is waiting for negotiations, knowing that the “Millonario” wants it. Although Nicolás Fonseca has already arrived in that position, for now he has not convinced.
The 16-year-old youth player, who made his debut against Monterrey in a friendly, left a very good impression on Demichelis and has a good chance of gaining ground to appear as a replacement for the injured Martínez and Lanzini.
The 26-year-old Uruguayan, who had already been linked to River in the previous transfer market, reappeared in Demichelis' orbit due to the casualties in that sector, the right back, especially due to the injury of Santiago Simón. Sant' Anna arrived in Varela in January 2023 on loan from Defensor Sporting and had an outstanding year in the team that reached runners-up in the Argentine Cup and the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.
The striker from the 2003 category, who plays for Liverpool in Uruguay, is in the Millionaire's orbit. He became world champion with his country's U-20 team and stands out for his great punch. He is the player that River has as a big bet. Vasco da Gama and Feyenoord have also already sounded out, Nuñez's team has European competition with the youth team. The Uruguayan team is seeking 15 million euros for 70% of the pass. A complicated figure for an Argentine team beyond the fact that River has that money to invest.
Manuel Lanzini suffers a tear and will be out for a month after the friendly vs. Pachuca in the United States. Bad news for the “Millonario” footballer, who returned from Europe with high expectations for the fan but who until now has not been able to stand out.
