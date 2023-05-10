The most anticipated match by all had the result expected by the “Millionaires” fans: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense committed by Darío Herrera de Agustín Sandez About Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed with the cards to avoid drawing second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a match that was fading away, and the Colombian was in charge of catching the ball that was burning and defined the goal, with “Chiquito” Romero going to the opposite side. Below, all the news from Martín Demichelis’s team.
What are the news for the match vs Talleres?
The good news for the Millionaire is that Paulo Díaz recovered, who could not play the Superclásico due to a strain. He would take the place of Emanuel Mammana and would be the only change compared to the XI that beat Boca in the Superclásico.
What is the possible training before Workshops?
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Paulo Diaz, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Enzo Diaz; Nacho Fernández, Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Nicolás De la Cruz; Esequiel Barco and Lucas Beltrán would be the XI that Demichelis would raise in Córdoba.
What did Barco say about the match against Fluminense and Boca?
“It is a very special week, we suffered a very hard blow in the cup but we quickly changed the chip and we knew how to take that victory forward, we knew that we had a quick revenge that was the classic to be able to live up to it and keep that victory that we deserved as group, because the group is very united, works hard all week, for the people who also deserve it”, said Esequiel Barco, assessing the victory against Boca. He also remarked that the loss against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores was not something common. “I think we went out and We showed that the game in Rio was an exception, I think we ate five goals that was not the result that the game itself planned. We came out quickly from that defeat and we were left with a very important victory that is greatly enjoyed against the classic”, he concluded.
What did Solari declare about the penalty that he was charged against Boca?
“For me it was criminal, It is evidenced in the reactions of the Boca players. When that play happens, Sández grabs his head. Obviously it was criminal and even they saw it. Obviously it was contact, he doesn’t see me, I’m coming from behind, and he doesn’t touch the ball. There is not much to turn around. We knew how to show that we have character, I’m very happy for the squad and the fans who deserved it,” said the former Colo Colo.
What were the spicy statements of “Pipino” Cuevas?
Former soccer player Nelson Cuevas, who played in two stages at River and managed to be crowned champion five times in the local tournament with that shirt, strongly criticized Boca: “Not a single arrival in the first half. I was surprised. In other times, it was a round trip classic. They are the most important teams in Argentine soccer, and theoretically there should be a round trip. River is a team that proposes and the small teams usually wait. According to logic, A classic rival cannot come to wait and see what happens“, he claimed. “It would be ideal for Boca to play better and have more risky situations instead of questioning the referee to get better results. Boca is a sore loser? Whoever fits the jacket, let him keep it”ended.
