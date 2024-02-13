For the fourth date of the 2024 Professional League Cup, River Plate had no major problems to beat Deportivo Riestra as a visitor by 3 to 0, with goals from Miguel Borja, Nacho Fernández and “Yacaré” Herrera, to continue being the leader from Zone A of the tournament, now with 10 points.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about their next match against Atlético Tucumán at the José Fierro, as well as the latest news in the River Plate world. Come on.
Franco Armani Agustín Sant'Anna, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz or Milton Casco; Nicolás Fonseca or Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Franco Mastantuono, Esequiel Barco; Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja. That is the probable 11 that Demichelis will stop, with some doubts, at the José Fierro Stadium, next Wednesday, February 14, starting at 9:30 p.m.
The world champion defender with the Argentine national team lowered his termination clause from 50 million euros to 4 million, a more accessible amount for him to return to River. Real Betis announced on Monday ITS renewal with the Sevillian club until 2026.
In Millonario's victory over Malevo, referee Andrés Merlos, who had awarded a penalty for the local team, was called to review the same play twice, first to charge an infraction and then offside.
ANDael Falcón Pérezwho managed the VAR from Ezeiza, called him to go and review because he considered that the infraction was outside. “I need to see the contact outside”Merlos began by asking, who a minute later decided that “I'm going to go with a red card for player number 14 (González Pírez) and a foul outside the area,” to those who approved it from the VAR.
However, only after that did they realize that there had been a prior offside. “He comes back from offside”commented on the advanced position of Nicolás Benegasthe one who styled her hair for Herrera.
“There you will see the review, the player who jumps to head is offside. He is offside, he heads and then goes in. The mistake was mine, Andrés,” they told Merlos, who concluded: “Then I'm going to annul the red and I'm going to go with offside in favor of River.” Very messy…
The former River coach declared about the lack of leadership in dialogue with La Página Millonaria: “I had to be with many renowned figures who were born in the institution and today it is like River is missing that little figure.”. It does have important names like the Armanis, like the Díaz, Paulo Díaz, like Nacho Fernández. Afterwards he still needs”.
And I add: “I think the fan still doesn't have that undisputed idol that says 'let's go see this one'. But well, what Martín (Demichelis) was looking for was more joint work, more generalized work and for the team itself to succeed. “Not just depending on the individual”.
#Latest #River #news #Pezzella39s #wink #rotation #Atlético #Tucumán
Leave a Reply