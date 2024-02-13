ANDael Falcón Pérezwho managed the VAR from Ezeiza, called him to go and review because he considered that the infraction was outside. “I need to see the contact outside”Merlos began by asking, who a minute later decided that “I'm going to go with a red card for player number 14 (González Pírez) and a foul outside the area,” to those who approved it from the VAR.

However, only after that did they realize that there had been a prior offside. “He comes back from offside”commented on the advanced position of Nicolás Benegasthe one who styled her hair for Herrera.

“There you will see the review, the player who jumps to head is offside. He is offside, he heads and then goes in. The mistake was mine, Andrés,” they told Merlos, who concluded: “Then I'm going to annul the red and I'm going to go with offside in favor of River.” Very messy…

And I add: “I think the fan still doesn't have that undisputed idol that says 'let's go see this one'. But well, what Martín (Demichelis) was looking for was more joint work, more generalized work and for the team itself to succeed. “Not just depending on the individual”.