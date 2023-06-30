River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
In addition, the River by Martín Demichelis continues to be the only leader of the local tournament: he has 50 points thanks to the recent victory against Instituto, by 3 to 1 at the Monumental Stadium, with which he ten difference his immediate pursuer Talleres (lost to Lanús). Next, we will review the probable XI of his next engagement, before central barracks as a visitor, looking to start beating the championship, and all the news of the pass market.
How will River vs Barracas form?
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Nicolás De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari or Nacho Fernández and Lucas Beltrán It is the XI that Demichelis will surely stop this Saturday starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Claudio Tapia Stadium.
Imminent agreement for Funes Mori
Ramiro Funes Mori has almost everything confirmed to play for River, again. The idea is that he has a contract for three years with the option to extend it for one more. The defender who emerged from the club is 32 years old and arrives from Cruz Azul of Mexico. He will arrive this weekend in Argentina. The Twin will return to the club that saw him born in football after leaving in August 2015, when England’s Everton paid $14.6 million for his transfer.
The situation of Luciano Vietto
The ex-Racing established himself as the scorer for Ramón Díaz’s Al-Hilal and even won the Bronze Ball for the 2022 Club World Cup. His arrival is not easy, since the striker has decided to continue his career abroad after of being released from the Arab club. In addition, in River they will not buy a forward before being able to sell another. For now, cold.
The idea of River with Augusto Batalla
Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, who plays for San Lorenzo, ends his loan there in December, but River could execute a play-off clause when the Professional League ends, if an offer comes from abroad. In that case, he will not continue in the “Cyclone”.
An Italian team wants Paradela
He salernitana from Italy has in the portfolio the 24-year-old driver José Paradela, somewhat relegated in the Demichelis team.
According to the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Salernitana intends to sign him in this transfer market, on loan with a purchase option. So does Racing Club.
Will Beltrán and de la Cruz leave?
Lucas Beltran He has already received an offer from the German Freiburg of 10 million euros. River rejected it and stated that he will only leave for an amount similar to 25 million euros, his termination clause. He is on the radar of Milan and Atlético Madrid.
On the other hand, Nicholas of the Cross and Flamengo already have an agreement for the Uruguayan’s contract at the Brazilian club, but they still need to buy the card from River and Liverpool and, for now, the offer of 8 million euros for 100% of the pass (River will would remain 4) does not seduce.
