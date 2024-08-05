Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Plate, was presented this afternoon at a press conference in the event room of the San Martín stand of the Monumental stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a powerful statement about the Copa Libertadores: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.” We review River Plate news.
“Thank you all for being here. I had a lot to say, but I want to try to be brief. I always say what I feel. And now I feel very emotional. I have mixed feelings. It’s not long since I left, but it feels like I never left. Returning to the club and traveling around the River world makes me feel at home.“, began the Doll.
“The Libertadores is everyone’s dream. For me there is no revenge. I am simply looking for the best for my career. Being here is a privilege. The question of the Cup arises logically. We will do everything possible to play the next rounds. Everyone’s dream is to win the Libertadores.“, he pointed.
“Germán’s case is already done. Maxi Meza’s case is advanced and he will arrive in the next few days. The rest is being worked on,” slipped the Doll. Germán is Pezzella, and when he refers to “the rest” he talks above all about Fabricio Bustos, former right back of Independiente and currently at Inter de Porto Alegre.
The defender attended the Rossi clinic in the Belgrano neighbourhood this morning. If everything goes as planned and he passes the medical, he will sign the contract in the afternoon and have his first training session under the orders of Muñeco Gallardo.
The midfielder who emerged from the lower divisions of Gimnasia de La Plata managed to reach an agreement to become a new player of Millonario and be the replacement of Esequiel Barco. He leaves Rayados de Monterrey, a club he joined in 2018, the year in which he played in the World Cup in Russia with Argentina. Fabricio Bustsmeanwhile, will sign a contract until December 2027. There are still no official numbers on the transfer, but, in principle, the Núñez team would pay compensation to Inter de Porto Alegre since his contract ends at the end of this year.
Bustos’ arrival occurs precisely in response to the refusal of Montiel“Cachete” prefers to continue his career in Europe, and not return yet to the country and club where he was born: he has everything set to continue his career at Bologna in Italy.
#Latest #River #news #Gallardo #takes #Pezzella #signs #move #Maxi #Meza
Leave a Reply