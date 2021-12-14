Real Madrid is in a sweet moment. They are completing a very good first round in La Liga and in the Champions League they have managed to be first in their group. We will see if they can maintain that state of form, but it is clear that they need reinforcements, since Ancelotti is using the same 11. This shows that Real Madrid need a larger squad, especially if we take into account the average of age of footballers. We are going to review the possible signings according to the latest news.
Ancelotti knows him very well from his time at Bayern, and given his limited participation in recent seasons, he would have recommended his signing to the club. The Frenchman ends his contract in 2022 and could travel the same path that Alaba took last season.
Another high-level 0-cost option for next summer would be the arrival of Rüdiger. Real Madrid wants to prepare a great project and it knows that it must choose very well where to put the money, since it is not unlimited. The center-back is one of the sensations of the Premier and would be interested in arriving in Madrid.
Mbappé will be able to negotiate from January 2022 as a free agent, from Real Madrid they have total confidence that the Frenchman will play for Real Madrid, but they will try to close it as soon as possible.
Sporting’s right-back is one of Europe’s great sensations. His performance has led many teams to take an interest in him, including Real Madrid. The Lisbon club rates him at 40 million, and from the white club they see him as an option for the future to be Carvajal’s replacement.
The Norwegian’s release clause is 75 million euros, which makes him very attractive to the big clubs. Real Madrid are interested as Raiola has admitted, but will have to compete with PSG and Manchester City.
