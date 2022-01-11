Given the good results of Real Madrid in this first half of the season, the white club seems to have chosen not to make signings this winter, although that does not mean that they are moving to secure several pearls in the next summer and put together a great project. Let’s see the new rumors that come from the market.
Borussia officials and Haaland representatives will have a meeting next week to decide the future of the Norwegian. Haaland’s intention seems to be to go to a very renowned team, and Real Madrid knows it. As soon as they know the details of that meeting, the white leaders will surely try to make a first approach.
The signing of the Frenchman by Madrid will not be a piece of cake, and this difficulty has been added to the control of FIFA that will force the whites to inform PSG at all times of the contacts they make with the player in the field of their hiring.
At 20 he has become an indisputable fixture at Monaco. The French center-back could be a great bet for the future for the defense, as Varane was in his day, and although there are several teams interested in hiring him, Real Madrid would be a great place to go, as there are several French people he could find. a lot of synergy, such as Mendy, Benzema or Camavinga.
The Ivorian ends his contract with Milan this summer and could go free to any club. Real Madrid, whose policy is to test this type of footballers who are free, would be interested in Kessié to provide deployment, quality and experience in the center of the white field, although he could cover footballers like Camavinga.
