Real Madrid plans one of the busiest summers in recent times, so today from 90min we bring you a summary of how the situation is with regard to renewals, departures and arrivals so that you can get an idea of what the squad will be like. the next season:
Karim Benzema still has his decision pending. In his latest statements he did not make anything clear, but everything indicates that he will continue for another season. The option of Saudi Arabia can wait another year.
With Modric there are no doubts. The player wants to stay one more season, at no time does it cross his mind to abandon the discipline of Real Madrid. He is happy at the club he loves and despite the fact that he may have fewer minutes next season, it is not a problem for him.
The situation with Dani Ceballos looked bad a few weeks ago, but at the moment he is closer to renewing than ever. He knows that it could be a difficult season in terms of minutes, but he also knows that Modric and Kroos won’t continue for long and that he will have space.
The club confirmed yesterday the departures of Asensio, Mariano and Eden Hazard, and at the moment everything indicates that Nacho is not going to continue. He has an offer from Inter Milan on the table and he seems determined to accept it, he wants more minutes and to feel important.
In addition, Odriozola will leave this summer in search of minutes, Real Sociedad seems to be his destiny, and Vallejo wants to continue for another season, but the club will try to convince him to leave.
There are many names that sound to reinforce Real Madrid, but the three that right now have the most strength are these. The club sees Harry Kane as one of the main targets, they know they can deal with the operation, but from 90min we don’t give him many chances, it could be a club strategy to put pressure on Benzema. These two couldn’t live together…
Also on this list is Havertz. The Chelsea footballer is very liked by both the board and Ancelotti. He would be a role footballer who would give alternatives to Real Madrid. The ”blue” set needs to sell and its value is €60M.
Finally, the Bellingham operation is a matter of time. It only remains to wait for it to become official as the days go by. Real Madrid and the player have already agreed on all the personal terms and the operation will close at €100M plus €20M in variables.
