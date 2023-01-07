Until now, La Pandilla added to Omar Govea (Volunteer) Y Jordi Cortizo (Puebla) as its reinforcements, suffering the casualties of Cesar Montes (Spanish), Matías Kranevitter (River Plate) Y Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami).

Here are the latest Monterrey transfer news:

🚨🚨🚨 For the record, they were warned that Victor Guzmán was not even close to reaching 🐐… Goes to Rayados 🤠✅ pic.twitter.com/DBSbcudpRh — Jon Barbon ® (@jonbarbon) January 6, 2023

El Toro, 20 years old, has been part of the process of national teams in the sub-17, sub-20 and sub-23 categories, apart from being interested in Chivas, America, Besiktas from Turkey and AC Milan from Italy.

The Titan has an approximate value of four million dollars.

IT WOULD BE A GREAT REINFORCEMENT! Cruz Azul and Mty presented an offer to Central American Aaron Long, along with several other clubs…. He is a free agent. pic.twitter.com/vShexS6Wcp — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) January 2, 2023

“Louis Chavez”:

Because you turned down an offer @Rayados; would only come out of @Tuzos if an offer from a European team arrives. pic.twitter.com/7Ok7gfIIc9 — Why is it Trend? (@porktendencia) January 3, 2023

According to the journalist Lahcen Senhajithe Valencia from Spain is interested in signing him to cover the loss of the midfielder Nico Gonzalezwho returns to Barcelona.

The transformation and preparation for the CL23 continues… And now #SomosMásRojinegros with you, Jaziel Martinez Welcome to the City of Fury, from La Fiel and @uniclickmx! ❤️🖤 🗞️:https://t.co/Gby6eLkhEO pic.twitter.com/nfpNLSzpXs – Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) January 6, 2023

Joao Rojas via Twitter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yn8mFmgQEn — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) January 6, 2023