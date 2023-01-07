This Saturday, January 7, Rayados begins its journey in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, hosting Chivas in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
Until now, La Pandilla added to Omar Govea (Volunteer) Y Jordi Cortizo (Puebla) as its reinforcements, suffering the casualties of Cesar Montes (Spanish), Matías Kranevitter (River Plate) Y Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami).
Here are the latest Monterrey transfer news:
Just this Friday it was announced that the central defender from Tijuana joins the striped ranks to fill the void he left Cesar Montessince an offer of approximately six million dollars would have convinced the border directive.
El Toro, 20 years old, has been part of the process of national teams in the sub-17, sub-20 and sub-23 categories, apart from being interested in Chivas, America, Besiktas from Turkey and AC Milan from Italy.
Some media have reported that the defender from Juárez is one of the options that Rayados is probing to replace Cesar Montes.
The Titan has an approximate value of four million dollars.
After not renewing with the new york red bulls of the MLSthe central defender had several options on the table, since in Mexico he was interested in Blue Cross Y stripedin addition to two other teams from England, however, he opted to reach Los Angeles FCalso ruling out inter miami Y Seattle Sounders. According to Tom Bogertthe 30-year-old defenseman has already agreed personal terms with the defending champion.
A few days ago it was announced that Pachuca rejected the offers of Monterey by the national team, since the only way to leave the Bella Airosa club is for it to be a European team, something that seems not to be so far-fetched now.
According to the journalist Lahcen Senhajithe Valencia from Spain is interested in signing him to cover the loss of the midfielder Nico Gonzalezwho returns to Barcelona.
Atlas announced the midfielder as his second reinforcement of the tournament, coming from stripedalthough I usually saw action with stripe2 on the expansion league.
Although the Ecuadorian was already a member of the team since last year, now he was registered for this semester, remembering that an injury kept him away from the courts. It will be in a month and a half when the attacker can fully join the work of the template.
