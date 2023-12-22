Striped experienced a tremendous failure in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince it is the most expensive squad in all of Mexican soccer, but it was only enough to reach the quarterfinals, where it was surprisingly eliminated by the Atlético San Luis.
Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.
Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:
According to the newspaper Super Sports, Striped He is already in negotiations for the Argentine to be his reinforcement. The intention is a definitive purchase.
The attacking midfielder, emerged in Central Rosaryis considered one of the jewels of Córdoba Workshops.
After being elected president of Boca Juniorsthe Argentinian Juan roman riquelme He already has goals in mind and one of them would be his compatriot from Striped.
In the Argentine press the name of the midfielder is once again linked to the Xeneizes, although for now there have been no negotiations. However, things would not be easy for the Argentine club because El Artista has just recently renewed his contract with Monterrey until December 2024.
In some media they indicate that Cougars He does not plan to get rid of the Argentine striker, however, others say the opposite.
Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.
Before completing the Apertura 2023, it was mentioned that Striped He was after the services of the Uruguayan and now it is a reality, since they presented an offer.
According Fernando Esquivelthe royals have put on the table a figure close to 5.5 million dollars for El Cabecita, which they are analyzing in El Nido to be able to give their response.
The Argentine striker aims to leave Boca Junios and his destination would not be in South America because on repeated occasions he assured that he would only defend the Xeneizes.
Therefore, his future would be in MLS wave Liga MXeven the Olé Diary He shared that there are five Mexican clubs raising their hands: Blue Cross, Striped, America, Cougars and Xolos.
The directive of Monterey She is willing to listen to offers for the Argentine nationalized Mexican striker.
It is mentioned that the Albiazul club wants to bet more on the Argentine German Berterame As network breakers and Mellizo they do not plan to renew his contract, which expires in mid-2024.
Because of this, they hope that the Guild of Brazil raises its offer.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel shared that there are efforts in process so that the Ecuadorian Striped go to Mazatlan.
The purple team is analyzing the imminent loss of the Venezuelan Eduardo Bello.
The portal Total soccer comments that the Argentine goalkeeper is also being tempted by the Guild In Brazil, however, none of the directives has expressed itself regarding the issue.
La Sabandija ends his contract in June 2024 and his letter is valued at three million dollars.
It is known that the Uruguayan is no longer part of the royal club's plans, which is why they are looking to place him in another squad.
One of its possible destinations is National Montevideo from Uruguay, however, the problem is that his contract ends until June 2026 and his record is valued at 4.9 million dollars.
Likewise, it must be remembered that the arrival of the Buffalo with the Pachucabut in the end, economic differences separated the attacker from Bella Airosa.
According to the page I amFootball, Striped would be probing the extreme charrúa, of the Columbus Crew of the MLS. However, for now no offers have been reported, although it is known that another who is raising his hand for his services is the Atlas.
