Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.

Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:

There are ADVANCED negotiations so that the steering wheel of #Workshops Rodrigo Villagra is a new player #Scratched from Monterrey, but for now nothing is closed, the “T” is waiting for the verbal offer that is close to 5 million dollars to be made FORMALLY in writing. pic.twitter.com/6XCbXNS13M — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 22, 2023

The attacking midfielder, emerged in Central Rosaryis considered one of the jewels of Córdoba Workshops.

In the Argentine press the name of the midfielder is once again linked to the Xeneizes, although for now there have been no negotiations. However, things would not be easy for the Argentine club because El Artista has just recently renewed his contract with Monterrey until December 2024.

Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.

RAYADOS ALREADY MADE AN OFFER FOR CABECITA💰WHAT DID AMERICA SAY? 🤯#LUP | At the La Última Palabra table they played Jonathan Rodríguez's song again to Rayados and América responded🦅 with an “ultimatum” to La Pandilla…👇https://t.co/OcO78Y62gM — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 22, 2023

According Fernando Esquivelthe royals have put on the table a figure close to 5.5 million dollars for El Cabecita, which they are analyzing in El Nido to be able to give their response.

Therefore, his future would be in MLS wave Liga MXeven the Olé Diary He shared that there are five Mexican clubs raising their hands: Blue Cross, Striped, America, Cougars and Xolos.

It is mentioned that the Albiazul club wants to bet more on the Argentine German Berterame As network breakers and Mellizo they do not plan to renew his contract, which expires in mid-2024.

Because of this, they hope that the Guild of Brazil raises its offer.

The purple team is analyzing the imminent loss of the Venezuelan Eduardo Bello.

La Sabandija ends his contract in June 2024 and his letter is valued at three million dollars.

📂 @Paco_Arredondo_ ‼️ Rodrigo Aguirre would be very close to returning to the Nacional of Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/DOwRlkxASs — Striped Folder (@RayadaCarpeta) December 20, 2023

One of its possible destinations is National Montevideo from Uruguay, however, the problem is that his contract ends until June 2026 and his record is valued at 4.9 million dollars.

Likewise, it must be remembered that the arrival of the Buffalo with the Pachucabut in the end, economic differences separated the attacker from Bella Airosa.