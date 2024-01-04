Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.

Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:

🚨Luis Gustavo Sánchez is Mazatlán's new reinforcement.

*️⃣Pachuca gives it on loan for 6 months. He is already in ✈️ to report with his new team.

*️⃣If the letter is still from Rayados. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/XUrAmvwliP — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 29, 2023

According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will play the next six months on loan.

The Smurfs They would be waiting for a counterproposal, since they have valued the Mexican left back at nine million euros.

CORK HAS ARRIVED! Jorge Rodríguez has already landed and is in the city, Argentine containment. He comes to reinforce Monterrey. First reinforcement of Clausura 2024.@mmdeportesmx pic.twitter.com/jcjFjoBymx — Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) January 2, 2024

Upon arrival, the containment officer indicated:“It is a very big, very important club and for them to have noticed me, the truth is that it was very easy to decide and come here. Very excited, very happy. I have many good things that they told me. “I come to contribute what is mine”.

El Búfalo has a current contract with La Pandilla until June 2026.

In addition to this, the Cameroonian striker is also being surveyed by the Guild from Brazil.

The newspaper Balloon He pointed out that El Mellizo has already agreed to his transfer and only needs to define some details of the contract to close the transfer. It is detailed that the agreement would be for three years.

The royal club will buy the letter of the Mexican-American and selected from the USA. It is a transfer for 8.5 million dollars and a four-year contract.