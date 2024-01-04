Striped experienced a tremendous failure in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince it is the most expensive squad in all of Mexican soccer, but it was only enough to reach the quarterfinals, where it was surprisingly eliminated by the Atlético San Luis.
Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.
Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:
Mazatlan added the central defender to their ranks, from Pachucaalthough his letter belongs to Striped.
According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will play the next six months on loan.
According Fernando Esquivel, Striped will seek to make another 'bombshell' from the Old Continent. The objective of the royals is the Brazilian striker of the Fulham of England, with whom they are already entering into negotiations.
In the last hours it emerged that Monterrey had offered 6.5 million euros for the transfer of the defender, leaving 20 percent of a future sale to the Racing Genka proposal that was studied, but in the end it was rejected, as indicated by the journalist Kery Ruiz.
The Smurfs They would be waiting for a counterproposal, since they have valued the Mexican left back at nine million euros.
Carlos Ponce He also revealed that the Colombian would leave Santos Laguna to defend the shirt Monterey. The journalist assured that the transfer has already been done, since La Pandilla put up 12.5 million dollars for the A2023 scoring champion forward.
The Argentine midfielder, also known as El Corcho, arrived in Monterrey to close his signing with Striped.
Upon arrival, the containment officer indicated:“It is a very big, very important club and for them to have noticed me, the truth is that it was very easy to decide and come here. Very excited, very happy. I have many good things that they told me. “I come to contribute what is mine”.
In accordance with Sergio Trevinoreporter Fox Sportsthe Uruguayan would be close to leaving the Monterey. Among the clubs that would look for the striker are National of Uruguay and the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay.
El Búfalo has a current contract with La Pandilla until June 2026.
Reports from South America place the player of the Besiktas of Türkiye as a transfer target Montereyalthough there is no offer yet.
In addition to this, the Cameroonian striker is also being surveyed by the Guild from Brazil.
For some time now it has been reported that La Pandilla no longer has plans for the Ecuadorian, however, his high salary prevents him from being signed. From the outset, the winger already refused to leave with Mazatlanbut Record Diary informs that now the Atlas is looking to hire you.
According to the Record Diarythe Argentine is about to end his time with Monterrey, since according to the Brazilian press, the forward already has an agreement with the Porto Alegre Guild from Brazil.
The newspaper Balloon He pointed out that El Mellizo has already agreed to his transfer and only needs to define some details of the contract to close the transfer. It is detailed that the agreement would be for three years.
According to the newspaper Super SportsMonterrey already has a verbal agreement with the forward, from FC Cincinnati of the MLS.
The royal club will buy the letter of the Mexican-American and selected from the USA. It is a transfer for 8.5 million dollars and a four-year contract.
Through your channel Youtubejournalist David Medrano revealed that Rayados has in mind offering the left back for the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez of the Americaalthough for now it already looks difficult because the azulcremas have already announced the left back as reinforcement Cristian Calderon.
