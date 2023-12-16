Striped experienced a tremendous failure in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince it is the most expensive squad in all of Mexican soccer, but it was only enough to reach the quarterfinals, where it was surprisingly eliminated by the Atlético San Luis.
Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.
Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel warned that there is already a total agreement between Striped and Pachuca for the definitive transfer of the Uruguayan, which will be 2.5 million dollars plus 500 thousand in bonuses.
El Búfalo would sign for two years with the option of one more and would make the trip next week to carry out the tests and sign his signature. It was known beforehand that the forward was no longer part of Monterrey's plans.
Several Mexican teams want to repatriate the Mexican left back from the Racing Genk from Belgium. America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.
The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.
Striped exercised the purchase option for the pivot, who was on loan since the FC Volunteer from Romania. The pass was obtained for 500 thousand euros, while the Azulcrema youth player has signed until 2026.
Journalist Felipe Galindo of Channel 6 Sports He reported that Striped is interested in El Cabecita, however, they must first free up an Untrained position in Mexico. America He gave the go-ahead to open negotiations for the Uruguayan striker, but it will not be until next week when the championship is over.
Despite still having two years of contract with Stripedthe Ecuadorian says that he would not frown upon leaving the club.
Likewise, the royal club is willing to release him in case there is an interesting proposal.
TO Fernando Ortiz He is interested in the two players of the Americawhich was revealed by the Record Diary.
The Paraguayan pivot has been Tano's desire for a long time, apart from now that he was relegated to the bench he could welcome leaving, despite having signed a renewal.
In the case of Mozumbito, it is said that there has already been a proposal where there is a salary improvement, with which they seek to tempt him as they do not see many opportunities in the first team.
With the sung exit of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez of the Guildthe Brazilian club would have its sights on the Argentine striker.
Felipe Galindo of the Channel 6 Sportsensures that The Gaucho authorized an intermediary to chat with Striped by El Mellizo, although for now there is nothing formal. Of course, the team has valued the network breaker at three million dollars.
Another who has just raised his hand for the World Cup is Tolucafor this reason the scarlet board has already established contact with the royals, as reported Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN.
The South American ends his contract in June 2024.
Diego Medina of TUDN He confirmed that the royal people have contacted the Uruguayan's entourage to inform them of their desire to take him into their ranks.
The midfielder of Cagliari from Italy is very much liked by the coaching staff. However, there is still no formal offer, since first they want to know if the Uruguayan has a desire to come to Mexico.
Fernando Esquivel revealed that Monterrey is after the signing of the left back of LionHowever, there is no formal offer.
According to the journalist Axel Solisthe wish of the Brazilian coach America, André Jardineis the winger, who can play on both wings, whom he met at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
Given the interest of the azulcremas, Monterrey could give him in exchange, since at the end of this championship Miguel Layun will retire.
According to information from ABC Sportsthe club's historic goalkeeper is one signature away from returning to the Sultana del Norte.
The pass would be given for one year, as reported by Spiderman himself and given this situation, the source indicated that El Mochis could emigrate on loan with the Atlético San Luis.
