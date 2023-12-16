Despite this, the board headed by Antonio 'Tato' Noriega has given the go-ahead to continue with the Argentine coach's project Fernando 'Tano' OrtizHowever, there are rumors of movements, both high and low, which are already beginning to sound towards Clausura 2024, a semester in which Monterrey will seek to be the protagonist.

Here we leave you the latest news on La Pandilla transfers:

El Búfalo would sign for two years with the option of one more and would make the trip next week to carry out the tests and sign his signature. It was known beforehand that the forward was no longer part of Monterrey's plans.

The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.

Likewise, the royal club is willing to release him in case there is an interesting proposal.

The Paraguayan pivot has been Tano's desire for a long time, apart from now that he was relegated to the bench he could welcome leaving, despite having signed a renewal.

In the case of Mozumbito, it is said that there has already been a proposal where there is a salary improvement, with which they seek to tempt him as they do not see many opportunities in the first team.

Felipe Galindo of the Channel 6 Sportsensures that The Gaucho authorized an intermediary to chat with Striped by El Mellizo, although for now there is nothing formal. Of course, the team has valued the network breaker at three million dollars.

Another who has just raised his hand for the World Cup is Tolucafor this reason the scarlet board has already established contact with the royals, as reported Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN.

The South American ends his contract in June 2024.

The midfielder of Cagliari from Italy is very much liked by the coaching staff. However, there is still no formal offer, since first they want to know if the Uruguayan has a desire to come to Mexico.

Given the interest of the azulcremas, Monterrey could give him in exchange, since at the end of this championship Miguel Layun will retire.

The pass would be given for one year, as reported by Spiderman himself and given this situation, the source indicated that El Mochis could emigrate on loan with the Atlético San Luis.