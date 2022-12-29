Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich have already forgotten the failure suffered in the last tournament, so once again they will be one of the favorites for their millionaire squad.

For now, here we present the latest news from the whole of La Pandilla: the possible substitutes for Montes, the former player dies scratched, the ‘Cachorro’ becomes the third player of the team to leave for the Old Continent and more.

STRIPED 🤠 They’re still looking for Central.

Among the options contacted, there are 3 players. ➡️ Hiram Mier, contact with Vuce

➡️ Haret Ortega, contact with Toluca

➡️ Victor Guzmán, contact agency Even more polls. Nothing advanced. They are looking for a substitute. — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 28, 2022

Haret Ortega (Toluca), Hiram Mier (Chivas) and Victor Guzman (Tijuana), are the candidates to fill the vacant position. Until now, the player who is closest to signing with Monterrey is Ortega, who at 22 years of age, his market value is 2.50 million dollars.

✝️ We deeply regret the death of Alfredo “Alacrán” Jiménez, player of Rayados and the National Team in the 70s, historic goalscorer of royal football and close friend of the Institution. pic.twitter.com/MtunDoUcoH – Rayados (@Rayados) December 27, 2022

“Dear friends, it is with great regret that I inform you that my brother Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez went to meet with our parents and brother Roberto, Rest in Peace Brother, you were a great Man, Father and Brother, you gave us great satisfaction, I will miss you Good luck, see you in heaven.”public.

Likewise, the Monterrey team sent its condolences to the ‘Alacrán’ family through a statement.

With his arrival to the Periquitos team, the ‘Cachorro’ joined the ‘Grandpa’ Cross and to ‘Tecatito’ Crown in playing on the other side of the pond.

It was at the end of the 80s when Javier Cruz left to play for CD Logroñés; For his part, Corona left Monterrey in 2013 to defend the cause of Twente in the Netherlands.

The reheating is over and we return to the activity. 😅 with all the #AttitudeStriped! 🔥👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/soAGEmXUUp – Rayados (@Rayados) December 26, 2022

The match will be played on the BBVA pitch at 9:10 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the FOX Sports signal.