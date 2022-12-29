Rayados de Monterrey He is working at forced marches for the following week to debut in the Closing Tournament 2023.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich have already forgotten the failure suffered in the last tournament, so once again they will be one of the favorites for their millionaire squad.
For now, here we present the latest news from the whole of La Pandilla: the possible substitutes for Montes, the former player dies scratched, the ‘Cachorro’ becomes the third player of the team to leave for the Old Continent and more.
Possible replacements for César Montes
With the departure of César Montes to Espanyol de Barcelona, the striped board has sounded out three elements to take his place.
Haret Ortega (Toluca), Hiram Mier (Chivas) and Victor Guzman (Tijuana), are the candidates to fill the vacant position. Until now, the player who is closest to signing with Monterrey is Ortega, who at 22 years of age, his market value is 2.50 million dollars.
Former Rayados player dies
Last Tuesday the death of the former Monterrey player was reported Alfredo ‘Alacran’ Jimenez. It was through his brother’s social networks that he announced the sensitive death of the 71-year-old former soccer player.
“Dear friends, it is with great regret that I inform you that my brother Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez went to meet with our parents and brother Roberto, Rest in Peace Brother, you were a great Man, Father and Brother, you gave us great satisfaction, I will miss you Good luck, see you in heaven.”public.
Likewise, the Monterrey team sent its condolences to the ‘Alacrán’ family through a statement.
César Montes becomes the third player to go to Europe
The player César Montes became the third Rayados de Monterrey player to leave to try his luck in the Old Continent, where he will defend the cause of Espanyol de Barcelona,
With his arrival to the Periquitos team, the ‘Cachorro’ joined the ‘Grandpa’ Cross and to ‘Tecatito’ Crown in playing on the other side of the pond.
It was at the end of the 80s when Javier Cruz left to play for CD Logroñés; For his part, Corona left Monterrey in 2013 to defend the cause of Twente in the Netherlands.
Rayados next game
The next Saturday January 7 the squad led by ‘King Midas’ will be debuting in the Clausura 2023 Tournament against Chivas del Guadalajara, in one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 1 of the tournament.
The match will be played on the BBVA pitch at 9:10 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the FOX Sports signal.
