Celso Ortíz will be the foreigner who will leave the team. The captain will finish, after several years, his stage with the Rayados. He won everything, he was one of the most consistent, never booed, always respected, his cycle simply ended. Thanks for everything Paraguayan. MONTERREY, YOUR HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/9MITtQB1LU — I am Rayado 🌟 (@SomosRayados) November 24, 2022

According to information from Multimedios, the midfielder would already be looking for a team in the MX League, otherwise he would return to his country to continue his soccer career.

#striped he goes for luxury reinforcements: he has Diego Lainez and Orbelín Pineda on his radar, reveals his sports president José Antonio Noriegahttps://t.co/i74YlcicfX pic.twitter.com/jEunirbe7b — Halftime (@halftime) November 24, 2022

It was in an interview for Willie’s Hour, where the former soccer player revealed that they will go after Diego Lainez and Orbelín Pineda, national elements that are in the Old Continent.

“Always (players like that are interested). A club like Monterrey has to have players from the Mexican National Team and who are in Europe on their radar. Of course yes. What happens is that sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t”he asserted.

In this #25N and every day, at the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club, we condemn violence against women. ❌ If you mess with a woman, you mess with us and with everything @New Lion. #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SXBPXgLFCo – Rayados (@Rayados) November 25, 2022

In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, both clubs took the opportunity to create a campaign that raises awareness to avoid these situations,

Very advanced agreement between Rayados and Espanyol de Barcelona for the loan of César Montes, as of January 1, 2023, with a mandatory purchase option of 8 million euros, to be paid in June 2023. If nothing unusual happens, the Cachorro would arrive in Europe after Qatar 2022. pic.twitter.com/s0IgtNS4Cy —Kery (@KeryNews) September 14, 2022

In recent days it has been reported that the Espanyol de Barcelona team has already raised its hand to take over their services, so they will only wait for the Tricolor’s participation in the World Cup to end to make it official.