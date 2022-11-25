The team of Rayados de Monterrey He is on vacation after having broken ranks after being left out of the semifinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
It will be next Monday, November 28, when those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich report to carry out the medical and physical tests, so that on December 2 they begin preseason in the Riviera Maya.
For now, here we present the most relevant news about the whole of La Pandilla: One casualty? Two recovered, Rayados joins Tigres and more.
The first drop?
Although it is true that there is still no loss as such, it is expected that it will be the following week when the departures of players are reported. Much has been said about the elements that will no longer continue at the club, and one of them would be Celso Ortiz.
According to information from Multimedios, the midfielder would already be looking for a team in the MX League, otherwise he would return to his country to continue his soccer career.
Two signings in sight
On the other hand, the sports director of Rayados, José Antonio Noriega, mentioned in an interview that they already have two players in their sights for the next tournament.
It was in an interview for Willie’s Hour, where the former soccer player revealed that they will go after Diego Lainez and Orbelín Pineda, national elements that are in the Old Continent.
“Always (players like that are interested). A club like Monterrey has to have players from the Mexican National Team and who are in Europe on their radar. Of course yes. What happens is that sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t”he asserted.
Monterrey joins Tigres
One of the most violent states in the country against women is Nuevo León. That is why the two most representative clubs in the region decided to join forces with the government to eradicate mistreatment of women.
In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, both clubs took the opportunity to create a campaign that raises awareness to avoid these situations,
César Montes to a European firm
One of the best players that Monterrey has is the defender Cesar Montes The “Cub” is playing the World Cup in Qatar with the Mexican team, however, there are high chances that at the end of the tournament he will no longer return to Mexico and stay in Europe.
In recent days it has been reported that the Espanyol de Barcelona team has already raised its hand to take over their services, so they will only wait for the Tricolor’s participation in the World Cup to end to make it official.
