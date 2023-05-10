Racing’s present is irregular since in the Professional Football League (LPF) it is in position number 15, 19 points behind River, which means that it is far from the initial expectations according to the squad that Fernando Gago put together. . While in the Copa Libertadores, the Academy is at the top of Group A with 7 points after the first three dates of the group stage and in a very favorable position with respect to qualifying for the round of 16.
Now, the present of the team is not the best since it is not displaying good football by the hand of Gago and the players are not responding to what the former player of the Argentine National Team is requesting. This has led to numerous rumors about a possible departure from his position despite the fact that he has managed to win titles with the Avellaneda team and these were very important to position Racing as one of the best teams in Argentina.
Now, taking into account everything that happens around Racing, these are the most important news:
In a crucial game for the future of this squad, such as the one that will be against Platense, the AFA appointed Hernán Mastrangelo as the one who will deliver justice in the duel against Calamar next Sunday.
Juan Ignacio Nardoni will once again be part of the squad after fulfilling his suspension date after being sent off in the controversial match against Boca.
Aníbal Moreno and Paolo Guerrero returned to work together with their teammates and are getting closer to returning to the squad and some even hope they can be in the duel against Palamar.
Jonatan Gómez, Matias Rojas, Leonel Miranda and Emiliano Vecchio performed an aerobic routine simultaneously with the rest of their teammates but not on par. His returns are getting closer and it is something very important for Fernando Gago
