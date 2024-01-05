Here's the latest UNAM transfer news:

Gustavo del Prete, with the possibility of leaving Pumas; His destiny would continue in the MX League https://t.co/YulL2qCzyC pic.twitter.com/1XAO3JcwVO — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) January 4, 2024

It is known that the Argentine coach Gustavo Lema It does not consider the Argentine as a starter, so his departure would be feasible.

A few days ago, forward Gonzalo Carneiro ruled out a proposal for #Pumas from UNAM and another from Chilean soccer, if there is not a resounding change, it will continue in #National 🇺🇾 during 2024 despite the different proposals. pic.twitter.com/0Q6G1HaTAs — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 5, 2024

For now the forward will remain in the National Montevideo of his country.

🚨🚨🚨 Palermo Ortíz will be the third casualty of #Pumas for Clausura 2024. After the arrival of Nathan Silva and Lisandro Magallan, the central defender lost prominence. His next destination will be the Bravos de Juárez. Final sale that will be made official in the coming days.… pic.twitter.com/RThtlegAdZ — Fabrizio Domínguez Castilla (@FabrizioDC_) January 5, 2024

MEXICAN TO EUROPE! 🇧🇪🇲🇽 Jorge Ruvalcaba is a new player for Standard Liége of Belgium Final sale but Pumas keeps a percentage of its menu 🗞️ Cesar Luis Merlo pic.twitter.com/LcBKAKQ5Ma — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) July 31, 2023

Faced with all the wave of rumors, the journalist Julio Rodríguez He indicated that the attacker has already reported to the Belgians to face the second semester.