One week after the start of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, Liga MXPumas has only announced reinforcements to Guillermo Martinez and the Peruvian Piero Quispe without forgetting the Argentine Gustavo Lemawho remained as a strategist after having been his compatriot's assistant Antonio Mohamedwhile in casualties they suffered the departure of the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and the Argentine Juan Dinenno.
Here's the latest UNAM transfer news:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the same way, David Medrano announced that the attacker Cougars would be in the orbit of Necaxaas a second option if they cannot close the Argentine Leo Suarez of the Americawho doesn't want to lend it.
It is known that the Argentine coach Gustavo Lema It does not consider the Argentine as a starter, so his departure would be feasible.
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira The university team looked for the Uruguayan, however, he rejected the proposal to return to Mexico, as well as another from Chile.
For now the forward will remain in the National Montevideo of his country.
According to the information of Fabrizio Dominguez of W Sportsthe university board has already defined the definitive sale of the defender to the Braves and the announcement could be made in the coming days. Palermo lost ownership with the arrival of the South Americans in the previous semester.
In recent days, the youth squad has been rumored to return to Cougars. The winger lost his starting position in the B team of the Standard Liège from Belgium, although it was due to injury.
Faced with all the wave of rumors, the journalist Julio Rodríguez He indicated that the attacker has already reported to the Belgians to face the second semester.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #Pumas #UNAM #transfer #news #Gustavo #Del #Prete #39Palermo39 #Ortiz #Jorge #Ruvalcaba #Gonzalo #Carneiro
Leave a Reply