The National University Club comes from having a terrible performance in the Clausura 2023 tournament where they could not even qualify for the final phase through the repechage and were located in fourteenth place in the general classification with only 18 points added.
During the process, they fired Rafael River Bridge of the technical direction and hired Antonio ‘Turkish’ Mohamedso the new project for the next contest is exciting.
At the moment, prior to the end of this Clausura 2023 there have not been many news in the Pedregal, however, we leave you with the most recent in recent days.
The transfer of the Colonia Plaza Club from Uruguay and the Brazilian soccer player will have to report to the South American club, with which he became the first casualty of the university team.
Once again, the Argentine striker is being linked to various Mexican soccer clubs and Major League Soccer, the ‘Turkish‘ He has asked that they not sell it, because he has it in his plans, however, the board could let him go if a juicy proposal arrives.
It has been said that Cruz Azul is interested in their services, in addition, the American clubs Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire. The directive would be pricing in 6 million dollars their player and if any club comes to put them on the table, it would be very difficult to resist.
After problems with the board where they did not want to renew the contract of the left back, the university youth squad decided to hang up his boots and retire from the fields.
“Pumas has lost respect.” “No one from the board of directors spoke to me… I was a Cantera on the last day of my contract and I looked for Rafa Puente”, were his words about the feline board.
After the fracture that left the Uruguayan goalkeeper out of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Sebastian Sosathe university team could sign another goalkeeper and the Mexican Hugo Gonzalez could be the chosen one, since he is free and has already worked under the orders of mohammedso it would not look badly on its incorporation.
