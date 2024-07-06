Paris Saint Germain is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football today and it is all due to the transfer markets that they carry out year after year, improving the performance of their squad. Their squad management has proven to be good and even more so when you have some of the best footballers in the world of football. PSG has gone from being a humble club to being a tough rival throughout Europe and France.
Paris Saint-Germain are considering Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to Sport. Rashford, who has had an up-and-down career with the Red Devils, could be transferred for around €100m. Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid has left a void that PSG hope to fill with the English striker, although Manchester United have the upper hand in the negotiations.
PSG are targeting Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, according to De Telegraaf. The Dutch striker, with 21 goals and 10 assists last season, has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Atletico Madrid. Summerville, who is under contract until 2026, is seen as a more affordable option for PSG compared to other players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Atletico Madrid are interested in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, but Manchester United have taken the lead in negotiations, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Uruguayan midfielder, valued at €60m, has featured little under Luis Enrique, sparking interest from several clubs. Bayern Munich have cooled their interest, leaving Manchester United as the main contenders.
Real Madrid have shown interest in signing William Saliba from Arsenal, CaughtOffside reports. Saliba has been instrumental for Mikel Arteta’s side, and is estimated to be worth around €90 million. PSG are also interested in the French defender, which could complicate the deal for Real Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their defence following the departure of Nacho Fernandez.
Despite an inconsistent season with PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma has impressed again for Italy at the Euros, rekindling Liverpool’s interest, according to sources. Radio MarcaAt 25, Donnarumma is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and could be a viable option for Liverpool if they decide to look for a replacement for Alisson Becker, who is being tempted by Saudi Arabia.
