Sony has released its latest PlayStation 5 system software update, introducing shareable links so players can invite others to quickly jump into their multiplayer sessions.

Sony first revealed it was working on shareable multiplayer links for PlayStation 5 back in May. And now, two and a bit months later, the feature (albeit apparently with certain announced elements still to come) is here as part of the snappily titled 05.24-09.60.00 PS5 update.

“To invite other players [to a game],” explains Sony’s patch notes, “open the game session action card and select Share Link. Then, scan the QR code with your mobile device to share the link.” The company notes the feature only works for open sessions that anyone can join.

Away from shareable links, Sony’s latest PS5 update adds the ability to open Game Help action cards using voice commands. Users just need to say “Show Game Help” to get started.

Elsewhere, the company promises improved messages and usability on “some” screens, updated device software to improve stability for “some” DualSense wireless controllers, plus – because you can never have too much stability – improved system software performance and stability too. And if you prefer patch notes formatted as Sony orginally intended, see below.

