The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov, currently at Girona on a contract until 2027, has attracted the interest of Manchester United. With a release clause of €30m, his outstanding performances at Montilivi have also put Aston Villa, AC Milan and Arsenal on alert. His performances have been instrumental for Girona, who have secured a place in next year’s Champions League under the management of Míchel Sánchez. The Red Devils, with their financial power, seem to be in a favourable position to secure Tsygankov’s services.
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana will stay in the Premier League but change clubs. Aston Villa have agreed to sign him for €58m, according to Fabrizio Romano. Onana, 22, will be a key addition to Unai Emery’s side, signing a contract until 2029. The Belgian player, who has been instrumental in Everton’s midfield, will undergo a medical before his transfer is made official. The move underlines Aston Villa’s ambition to strengthen their squad for next season.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have expressed interest in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to Matteo Moretto, although negotiations are progressing slowly, Kepa’s preference would be to return to Real Madrid on loan. The Spanish goalkeeper, who was trained at Athletic Bilbao, does not seem to be convinced by the Saudi offer, which puts Real Madrid in an advantageous position to secure his signing. The situation continues to develop as both clubs negotiate the terms.
Manchester City are considering the future of Yan Couto following his return from loan at Girona. The 22-year-old full-back, who made 39 appearances, 2 goals and 8 assists last season, has caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund. The German club are willing to offer around €20m for Couto, according to Patrick Berger. This offer could be a significant temptation for Manchester City, who are weighing up their options for the talented Brazilian wing-back.
AC Milan are looking to strengthen their squad under Paulo Fonseca, with Tottenham’s Emerson Royal the main target for the right-back. Negotiations are ongoing, with Spurs asking for €20m, while Milan are offering €15m. Emerson, 25, would be on a five-year contract with a salary of €2m a year if the transfer goes through. Both clubs are continuing talks to reach a definitive agreement.
PSG and Arsenal are in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish player, who scored 34 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 games last season, has a release clause of €100m. With PSG looking to strengthen their attack in the post-Mbappe era and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal also interested, the competition for Gyökeres is intensifying. Sporting will be hoping to make as much profit as possible for their star striker.
Manchester City star Liam Delap is set to move to Ipswich Town for a fee of around €18m. The young talent is looking for more playing time and development at a more modest side. The move highlights City’s strategy of allowing their young players to gain experience at other clubs, whilst continuing to monitor their progress. Delap hopes to use this opportunity to establish himself and return stronger to elite football.
