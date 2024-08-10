🚨⚒️ Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for right back to join #WHUFC from Man United as planned.

Understand medical tests already booked on Sunday for AWB! 🩺

Fee will be £15m. Man United authorized AWB to travel… Mazraoui, joining soon. pic.twitter.com/3tkpbPHBHm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2024