The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who was the author of a great Euro Cup, has attracted the interest of the Premier League. According to The Athletic, both Arsenal and Chelsea have already enquired about him and the Spanish footballer has a release clause of between 55 and 60 million euros, an amount that could be paid to get him to travel to London.
Saudi Arabia are keen to secure the services of a Premier League and European superstar, and his name is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian would not mind leaving, he told HLN: “At my age you have to be open to everything. You are talking about incredible amounts of money for what could be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about it. If I play there for two years, I could earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I must have played football for 15 years. Maybe I haven’t even reached that amount yet.”
The Italian centre-back’s good season at Bologna, along with his great performances with the Italian national team at Euro 2024, have caused a sensation. Clubs such as Real Madrid are already thinking of him as a B option to Leny Yoro, Juventus of Turin are after him to improve the ranks led by Thiago Motta, and finally, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been the latest clubs to have shown interest in him, according to Sky Sports.
Manchester City are receiving several offers from the Arab league and one of them is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Al Nassr have asked about him and the “cityzen” team have not refused anything, wanting to negotiate his transfer knowing that they have Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper who for various reasons has had many minutes this season and has responded at an excellent level. Other options for goalkeepers to replace Ederson would be Diogo Costa or Maignan.
Young Spanish striker Marc Guiu has been transferred to Chelsea, who have paid the €6m release clause to secure his signing. Guiu, 18, has signed a five-year contract with the English club, with the option to extend it for a further year.
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future remains up in the air, and in recent weeks Real Madrid have been considering selling Andriy Lunin and keeping Kepa, who after his loan this season has been liked by the Merengue club to take on the role of back-up goalkeeper. However, Arsenal have given the go-ahead in this market and there has been talk in London about Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mikel Arteta would want him as David Raya’s back-up, according to Daily Mirror.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth team player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the player was valued, according to the club. Relief.
Marc Cucurella is showing a very high level at left back for the Spanish national team. As a result, rumours had already begun to circulate about a possible departure from the “Blue” team and his agent has confirmed that he will stay in London:“He has not reached his ceiling. He wants to improve every day and he does not like to lose. He cannot guarantee it, but it is most normal for him to be at the top.” Chelsea next year”
After landing at Old Trafford as a key player for Real Madrid, the signing of Casemiro was one of those exciting signings for both Manchester United and the Premier League, which was home to one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. His stay in England has not been very impressive and Old Trafford is already thinking about selling him. According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabia is keeping an eye on the Brazilian and is offering 35 million euros for him, with candidates such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr.
#Latest #Premier #League #transfer #news #rumours #Nico #Williams #Bruyne
Leave a Reply