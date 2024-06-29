The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future remains up in the air, and in recent weeks Real Madrid have been considering selling Andriy Lunin and keeping Kepa, who after his loan this season has been liked by the Merengue club to take on the role of back-up goalkeeper. However, Arsenal have given the go-ahead in this market and there has been talk in London about Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mikel Arteta would want him as David Raya’s back-up, according to Daily Mirror.
The young footballer from La Masía culé is about to become a Chelsea player. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player has already passed the relevant medical tests with the London team, which, in addition, has already made the payment of the 6 million euros of the termination clause. Finally, Guiu will sign until 2030.
The left-back, who has been on loan at Dortmund, was due to return to Chelsea. However, they have decided to do business and make a profit on the player who was wanted by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Aston Villa has decided to pay 45 million to acquire the services of the Dutch footballer and has already made it official on all of its social networks and its respective website.
The Everton defensive midfielder, who is currently concentrating with Belgium in Euro 2024, is excited about his future and clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are interested in him. Especially the latter, who would be willing to pay the 60 million that the footballer is valued at.
The current Leipzig footballer is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also loved by the Barcelona Football Club, and Manchester City has taken action on the matter so that they do not get ahead of themselves. Dani Olmo’s clause is about 60 million euros, an amount that anyone who wants him will have to pay.
