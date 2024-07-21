The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
The Ukrainian goalkeeper has had a great season at Real Madrid, being one of the key figures in the fifteenth Champions League and for next season he made it clear that he would not assume the role of substitute. His departure is a matter of time and Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with him and his agent.
Lille’s promising 18-year-old Leny Yoro looked set to join Real Madrid this summer. However, Manchester United have outbid the Spanish club in the race for his signature, willing to pay more than 50 million euros. According to Fabrizio Romano, Yoro has already passed the medical tests and will sign a contract until 2029 with the “Red Devils”.
Manchester City are the main candidates to sign Kimmich. Although Kimmich’s future was pointed at Barcelona, it seems more likely that he will join Pep Guardiola’s team due to Bayern’s high financial demands, which are asking for 50 million euros.
Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who signed for €60 million from Paris Saint Germain in 2023, could leave the club just a year later. After a season with 37 games, PSG are willing to sell him if they receive a significant offer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions are negotiating with Manchester United, who are looking for reinforcements after a disappointing performance last season.
The Italian centre-back’s good season at Bologna, along with his great performances with the Italian national team at Euro 2024, have caused a sensation. Clubs such as Real Madrid are already thinking of him as a B option to Leny Yoro, Juventus of Turin are after him to improve the ranks led by Thiago Motta, and finally, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been the latest clubs to have shown interest in him, according to Sky Sports.
After a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United with uncertainty over his future. Despite improving his relationship with Erik ten Hag, Sancho could be ruled out this summer. Juventus are interested in signing him, as his time in the Premier League has been difficult and he could find a new opportunity in Italy.
