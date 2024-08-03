The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
Juventus of Turin are reportedly considering Tuttosportthe signing of 22-year-old Albanian striker Armando Broja, currently at Chelsea, to compete or accompany Dusan Vlahovic. Although there are no concrete clues, this option is being seriously explored due to the club’s need to strengthen its attack. Broja does not count for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, so an exit is feasible.
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is on Arsenal’s radar, although he initially seemed close to signing for Atletico Madrid according to MirrorAt 24, Alvarez is looking for more of a role outside of City, where he feels he has a secondary role. Arsenal are competing with Atletico for his signing, willing to pay the 80 million euros that City are demanding.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be on the way to a transfer this summer, with Arsenal and PSG interested. While PSG have shown interest, Arsenal are accelerating their efforts to sign the Nigerian, willing to meet Napoli’s demands of more than €100m. Osimhen was instrumental in Napoli’s Scudetto win in 2023. Information reported to us by the Daily Mirror.
West Ham have spent more than 70 million euros on signings and plan to continue investing in players such as Niclas Füllkrug and Guido Rodriguez. Under Julen Lopetegui, the club have signed Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme, and are hoping to close the signings of Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan Bissaka. Füllkrug, from Borussia Dortmund, is one of their biggest bets.
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has identified four key needs for his squad: a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and two wingers. Slot has shown interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Eintracht Frankfurt’s William Pacho to strengthen his squad for next season. Information provided by The Independent.
AC Milan are looking to close the signings of midfielder Youssouf Fofana and full-back Emerson Royal according to journalist Matteo MorettoUnder Paulo Fonseca, the Rossoneri have already signed Strahinja Pavlović and Álvaro Morata, and hope to close negotiations for Fofana, from AS Monaco, and Emerson, from Tottenham, in the coming hours.
A free agent since June, Adrien Rabiot is looking for a team after finishing his contract with Juventus according to the Sport Gazette. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are interested in the French midfielder, who is struggling to find a new destination with the help of his mother and agent. Rabiot, 29, has vast experience at PSG and Juventus, and remains a regular call-up for the French national team.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could join Fiorentina after his move to Real Madrid failed to materialise, according to the newspaper Brand. Andriy Lunin’s departure from Madrid has not materialised, which prevents Kepa from arriving at the white club. Fiorentina have shown interest in the Basque goalkeeper, offering him the opportunity of a new challenge in Serie A.
