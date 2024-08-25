The Premier League transfer market is reaching its final stretch, but rumours and news continue to dominate the headlines. With its reputation as one of the best leagues in the world, the Premier League does not disappoint in each transfer window, consolidating itself as the epicentre of big sales and, above all, million-dollar purchases that reflect the ambition and economic power of its clubs. As the deadline approaches, last-minute operations and unexpected moves keep fans and experts on edge, while teams look to strengthen themselves to face the season with maximum guarantees.
Ilkay Gündogan returns to Manchester City after a brief and difficult spell at FC Barcelona. The German midfielder, who had arrived at Barça in search of a new challenge, decided to end his time at the Catalan club after just one year, partly influenced by the lack of confidence of the new coach, Hansi Flick. With an outstanding individual performance, but insufficient to secure a place in the starting eleven, Gündogan opted to terminate his contract and return to the Premier League, where he signed a one-year deal with City, with the possibility of extending it. His return represents a financial relief for Barcelona and a quality reinforcement for Guardiola’s team.
Arsenal will make a final attempt to sign Nico Williams and that is why the Athletic Club Bilbao striker is once again at the centre of transfer rumours, this time from the Premier League, despite the transfer market appearing to have taken a breather. Ernesto Valverde has tried to calm the speculation, assuring that he sees Nico training normally and satisfied at the club, after choosing the number 10 shirt for the new season. Although the interest of other teams is still latent, Valverde insists that it is just “noise” and he is confident that the young talent will continue, despite his release clause of 58 million euros.
Romelu Lukaku returns to Italy for the third consecutive year, after his permanent transfer from Chelsea to Napoli was completed. After loan spells at Inter Milan and AS Roma, the 31-year-old striker will continue his career in Serie A, with a deal worth €30 million fixed plus €15 million in variables. This move, the result of Lukaku’s loss of value since his move to Chelsea in 2021, represents one of the big transfers of the summer and could trigger a domino effect in the market, especially for players like Victor Osimhen.
PSG are on the verge of completing a major transfer transaction with the sale of Carlos Soler to West Ham. Despite last-minute interest from Everton, the 27-year-old midfielder will join Julen Lopetegui’s team for €23 million, a figure that exceeds what PSG paid for him in 2022. The transfer is one step away from being completed, putting an end to one of the open fronts for the Parisian club in this final stretch of the market.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, after his loan spell at Real Madrid, has been looking for a new destination all summer, as he is not part of Chelsea’s plans under the management of Enzo Maresca. After a period of uncertainty, it seems that he could finally find a place at Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, who knows him well from his time at Athletic Club. Although there has also been talk of the possible arrival of Aaron Ramsdale to the English club, Kepa is presented as a solid option to reinforce the goal of the “cherries”.
Raheem Sterling has not found a place in Chelsea’s 2024-25 squad due to the abundance of players in the squad, which has forced several players to look for new destinations before the transfer window closes. Among them, the England international has been linked with several teams, including Juventus. However, as reported by ‘The Sun’, Aston Villa have emerged as a possible destination, with Unai Emery interested in adding Sterling to his team. The main obstacle to his signing being his high salary and the three years he still has left on his contract with Chelsea.
