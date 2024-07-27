🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jørgensen to Chelsea, here we go! Deal done and closed right now between clubs.

Chelsea will pay €24.5m fee to Villarreal for Danish talented GK, long term deal also agreed.

Deal donated by Goal Management and Epic Sports agencies.

New GK for Maresca. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/DrPwPFwaQo

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2024