The Premier League is ready for a summer transfer market in which it will try to form a league in which football competition is the most in-demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and has proven itself in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that continues to grow. These are some Premier League rumours and news:
Chelsea have completed the signing of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The London club will spend €24.5 million to bring in the 22-year-old Danish stopper. Jörgensen, who has had a standout season with the Yellow Submarine, will commit to the Blues on a long-term contract. The move is a blow to Villarreal’s morale, but offers Jörgensen the chance to face a new challenge in the Premier League.
Real Madrid have set their sights on Trent Alexander-Arnold as their top target to strengthen their right-back position. Despite Liverpool’s attempts to retain their star player, the La Liga and Europa League champions are determined to compete for his signature. Alexander-Arnold has been spotted in Los Angeles alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, which could influence their decision. Liverpool will not give up easily and are already working on a plan to keep the full-back at Anfield, while Real Madrid are looking for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.
Kevin De Bruyne is set to remain at Manchester City despite interest from Saudi clubs. However, the club are already eyeing his potential successor in Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted the interest of City, who are willing to spend heavily to sign him. Bayern are unwilling to let Musiala go, who is valued at more than €100m, but Manchester City are prepared to make a significant offer for the player, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield and have set their sights on Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand. Initially interested in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, the Red Devils have decided to explore other options due to the Uruguayan’s high cost. Hjulmand, who has had a fine season with Sporting and the Danish national team, is a cheaper option. The Dane is under contract until 2028 and has previously been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. United will hope Hjulmand can fill the void that Casemiro could leave in midfield.
After signing Leny Yoro, Manchester United are still looking to bolster their defence and have set their sights on Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. The 25-year-old defender, who has played a bit part for Chelsea, could be available for sale. United need to cover the departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala and see Chalobah as a viable option. As well as United’s interest, Chalobah has been linked with Crystal Palace and Fulham, although he seems more likely to join Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.
Liverpool are looking to improve their defence and have identified Juventus’ Gleison Bremer as a key target. With Joel Matip’s departure, the Reds are in need of reinforcement at the back. Although initially interested in Gonçalo Inácio, the club are considering Bremer, whose signing could cost around €60m. Juventus are not willing to let the Brazilian go easily, who has also expressed his desire to continue at the Italian club. Liverpool, however, remain determined to improve their defence for next season.
Arsenal are working to improve their squad ahead of next season and have identified PSG’s Fabian Ruiz as an option in midfield. The Spanish international, who was outstanding at the European Championship, is seen as a key player who could provide quality and tactical options for Mikel Arteta. Although Ruiz has expressed his desire to stay in Paris, Arsenal are willing to negotiate to sign the talented midfielder, with the aim of competing more closely with Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Girona, after signing Alejandro Francés from Real Zaragoza, are now focused on acquiring Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur. According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are advanced for the 23-year-old Spanish attacker to join the Catalan club. Bryan Gil, who has been relegated at Tottenham, is only considering a move to Montilivi, and the details of his contract are currently being finalised. The deal will be closed with a 15 million euro release clause, and Bryan will finish his time in London before joining Girona, a team that will compete in the Champions League.
Manchester United are continuing to shape their squad for the 2024-2025 season, having already spent around €100 million on players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. According to Express, the Old Trafford club are interested in Neco Williams, a 23-year-old Welsh full-back from Nottingham Forest. Williams, who made 32 official appearances last season, is under contract until June 2025. United believe Williams can be a valuable addition to strengthen their defence in the upcoming campaign.
Murillo, the Brazilian centre-back recently linked with Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea, has confirmed that he does not plan to leave Nottingham Forest for now. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Murillo expressed his desire to continue at Forest to mature as a player, but also stated his ambition to play in the Champions League in the future. The defender feels that regular game time at his current side is crucial to his development and hopes that the opportunity to compete at the highest level in Europe will eventually present itself.
