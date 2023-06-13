The Premier League has become the league to follow in Europe and the transfer market is gradually turning around the English league. The big names in the European leagues are associated with the Premier and the attractiveness of the market is multiplied, these being some of the names linked to the league:
The recent champion of the Conference League is ready to leave Wet Ham and despite the fact that he has been linked with giants outside of England such as Bayern Munich, the player prefers to stay in the Premier League and everything indicates that Arsenal will end doing with him. The transfer figures will be quite succulent and could exceed 100 million euros.
Maddison has been close to leaving Leicester for a couple of years, but the team’s relegation practically forces the club to release its player. Although it is not yet known where he will play next season, Tottenham is one of the teams closely following his situation and Newcastle also wants to get the player to prepare for his return to the Champions League.
Chelsea is in a similar situation to Leicester, but in their case it is not because they are relegated but because they do not qualify for European competition next season and also have several transfer markets spending more than they generate, so we will see several stars leave the team. Mount has not had the minutes he wanted this season and everything indicates that he will leave, Manchester United being one of the teams that show great interest in the player.
Caicedo was close to leaving in the winter transfer window but Brighton managed to convince the player to stay until the end of the season, assuring him that they will find a way out this summer with which both parties are happy. The frustrated signing of Ugarte by Chelsea brings the Ecuadorian closer to the London club, although Arsenal is also after him.
After being about to remove Mateu Alemany from FC Barcelona, Aston Villa insists on getting a proven sports director for next season and thus be able to facilitate the work of Unai Emery, who in half a season has changed the course of the team completely. After the information of Monchi’s disagreement in Sevilla, now everything indicates that he will be the target of Aston Villa.
Like Mason Mount, Pulisic’s role during this disappointing campaign has not been what the players expected, and the American player could leave for Serie A, where he has two top-tier suitors. The first is Juventus, and the other is AC Milan, which is looking to rebuild after Brahim’s departure.
Manchester City’s season has been perfect, but even so, departures from the ‘citizen’ team are expected, and some will be important players. Apart from the rumors of the departure of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva is linked with a possible departure and it seems that PSG will be his new destination. The Parisian club has tried to offer Donnarumma and Verratti, but Manchester City have rejected the offer.
