The 2023/24 Premier League is already at stake, and with the first official matches the clubs continue to shape their teams to fight for everything this season. There are still two weeks left on the transfer market in the Premier League, and a lot of movement is expected in these days. These are the latest news from the Premier League transfer market:
The news no longer catches anyone by surprise, but the transfer of David Raya to Arsenal was not made official until this morning. As explained Fabrizio Romanothe decision to loan Raya was to accommodate the team’s Financial FairPlay, but Arsenal is expected to keep the Spaniard beyond this season.
Caicedo’s future has always been linked to English football, but there were several teams that wanted the player. After being very close to signing for Liverpool, Chelsea have come up with an offer of 133 million euros to close the transfer at the last moment.
The Crystal Palace attacker is an almost closed signing for Chelsea, since he has a termination clause of 35 million euros that the team has decided to execute. At the moment both clubs are finalizing the details of the transfer, but it is a matter of time.
The latest rumors placed Stefan Ortega in the orbit of Bayern Munich, after the departure of Sommer and the fact that the transfer of Kepa has been broken, but Guardiola has come out to defend the role of his goalkeeper in Manchester City. “We don’t want to sell him or give up. I’m sorry, but we want him for the long term.”
The Saudi Pro League still doesn’t know ‘no’ for an answer, and Mitrovic’s transfer to Al-Hilal is still underway despite Fulham’s refusals. According to Fabrizio Romanohis transfer is on the right track, and after an improved offer, Al-Hilal expects to close the transfer this week.
