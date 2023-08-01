The German totally denies that Liverpool is involved in the negotiations for Kylian Mbapé, despite the rumors that have emerged in the French press in recent days.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin the economy of the club, but it doesn’t suit us,” Klopp explained. To conclude, he used irony to settle the matter: “As far as I know there is nothing. Maybe someone is trying to surprise me. Although it hasn’t happened in the eight years I’ve been here. It would be the first time.”