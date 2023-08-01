We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the Premier League transfer market… Go to the end to know the last hour of the hand of 90min:
The Blues have submitted a formal offer for Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, according to The Athletic. The World Cup lost his place in the eleven in March in favor of Jordan Steele and has not been included in the pre-season of De Zerbi’s team. Brighton have not yet responded to Chelsea’s offer. Pochettino’s team needs another goalkeeper after Mendy’s departure to Al Ahli.
New twist in the Chelsea-Juventus negotiations for Romelu Lukaku to arrive at Juventus Stadium. As revealed by the Italian journalist specializing in transfers, Gianluca Di Marzio, the London team has opened up to including Dusan Vlahovic, to Pochettino’s liking, in the conversations. The blues would also include financial compensation.
The Liverpool coach denies the rumors that place Mbappé within Liverpool. In an interview with SkySports Germany he stated: “We laugh at the rumours.”
The German totally denies that Liverpool is involved in the negotiations for Kylian Mbapé, despite the rumors that have emerged in the French press in recent days.
“I wouldn’t want to ruin the economy of the club, but it doesn’t suit us,” Klopp explained. To conclude, he used irony to settle the matter: “As far as I know there is nothing. Maybe someone is trying to surprise me. Although it hasn’t happened in the eight years I’ve been here. It would be the first time.”
The soap opera around the signing of Harry Kane by Bayern Munich could come to an end this week. This is what the Sky Germany television network intuits, assuming that the Bundesliga champion would be willing to throw the house out the window for the Tottenham attacker and even exceed the 80 million euros he paid in 2019 for Lucas Hernández .
According to The Times, the red team will make a second offer to Southampton close to 55 million euros. The Belgian midfielder is the priority at Anfield after the departure of Henderson and the imminent sale of Fabinho to Al Ittihad.
Brentford has established itself in the Premier League and generates interest from all the greats in Europe. Bayern asked about the situation of David Raya, but he is not the only one. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has contacted the player’s team to start talks about his salary with a view to a possible signing. The goal prioritizes staying in England rather than fighting for the position in Bavaria.
