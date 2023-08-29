We kick off Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the Premier League transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
“My thought is that Mo Salah cannot leave Liverpool at the moment to go to Saudi Arabia. Simply based on the moment it happened. We are a couple of days from the end of the period. I think it would be a scandal if Mo Salah decided to walk away and leave Liverpool in the lurch. If I turned my back on Liverpool at this point, I wouldn’t give Jurgen Klopp enough time to get a suitable replacement,” the former player said.
From England they point to a possible move by Liverpool if Salah ends up going to Arabia. Being in the final stretch of the market, the chosen one would be João Félix. The Atleti player does not count for Simeone and is looking for a way out. Barça loves him, but the appearance of Liverpool could change everything, since he would want him as his own. Only if Salah goes to Arabia.
Chelsea is willing to continue throwing the house out the window in this transfer market. According to the newspaperSport from the Daily Mailthe London team dreams of doing with the services of Raphinha and Ferran, or at least one of the two, in this end of the market.
Bayern once again asked City about Walker, but the English team assured that in the next few days they will sign his renewal, so the Englishman’s chapter is closed.
The ‘Harry Maguire case’ will continue to give rise to talk as its future remains up in the air with a week to go before the summer window closes. When everything indicated that the English central defender would end his adventure in Manchester to head to East London (West Ham), the ‘hammersThey have decided to withdraw from the bid for the 30-year-old defense given the high economic claims requested by the Sheffield player, according to Florian Plettenberg.
As reported Fabrizio Romano, Unai Emery’s team is considering the possibility of signing Lenglet. The Barça team is aware of the interest of a Villa that seeks to reinforce that position after the injury of Tyrone Mings, although for now it is simply a trial. Be that as it may, the only certainty is that Lenglet’s future does not go through Barcelona.
